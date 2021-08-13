The Uttar Pradesh STF finally arrested the kingpin of the dreadful Chhaimar gang on August 11. As per reports, the Chhaimar gang has been involved in dozens of cases of murder, armed robbery, loot, rape and other such crimes. Kadim alias Ashad Khan alias Fati was arrested from the TP Nagar locality by STF’s Agra division.

Kadim alias Fati had a reward of Rs 25,000 on him by the Jaunpur Police.

Kadim alias Ashraf, the leader of the gang, who originally hails from Teerva in Kannauj, has recently been living in Hapur.

The dreadful and dangerous Chhaimar gang has been involved in dozens of cases of armed robbery and murder in several states like Bihar, UP, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Kadim has confessed before the STF that he has dozens of aliases and he has used so many false identities that he has lost track of all the fake names.

The gang leader Kadim has at least 15 criminal cases lodged against him. 6 of these cases are for murder during an armed robbery. Kadim was arrested once in 2016 by the Lucknow STF, but he had managed to attain bail through his contacts and fake signatories of bail bonds.

Robberies highly organised, conducted surveillance through women dressed as beggars

As per reports, the Chhaimar gang carries out armed robberies in a highly organised manner. They used to first send women members of the gang dressed as beggars to conduct surveillance of a specific area and choose potential targets. After a target house was chosen, the gang used to attack at an opportune moment to rob the family of valuables.

The gang members reportedly use the photos of Gods in their begging bowls and conduct recce in residential colonies dressed as beggars. Gang members who murder victims while robbing are rewarded with a bigger share from the loot.

The gang, including the gang leader himself, had committed numerous crimes of murder and rape while carrying out the armed robberies. As per reports. Killing anyone who resisted was the gang’s modus operandi. They used to attack and injure the family and rape the women while robbing a house.

As per the STF, the Chhaimar gang is behind 7 cases of murder in Rajasthan in 1997. 2 of the victims were children. The STF has shared that in total, the Chaimar gang has so far committed over 200 murders. The gang leader Kadim has declared that he can organise and rebuild his gang in just 15 days. He has also been bragging to the STF about how crime is his ‘hobby’ and habit and he cannot go without loot and murder.

It is notable here that the gang roams from one city to another. They cross state borders often and are quick to assume new identities. They even get Aadhar cards and voter IDs made under fake names in every new state.

The gang is one of the dangerous nomadic criminal gangs that have terrorised many states for decades. The gang members never stay at the same place for long and are wanted by the police forces of many states. They often attack wealthy houses and brutally overpower sleeping family members, even killing and raping them. Due to their elusive nature and nomadic lifestyle, the gangs are very difficult to trace and track.