The US Republican lawmaker Steve Chabot has stated that Pakistan and its intelligence service have played a major role in encouraging the Taliban and allowing it to eventually take over Afghanistan. Condemning Pakistan for aiding the Taliban’s offensives, the US Congressman said that it is disgusting to watch Islamabad celebrate the group’s victory that will bring “untold brutality” to Afghans.

Chabot is the co-chair of the India Caucus.

Pakistan’s affirmation towards Taliban is quite well-established. Recently, Pakistan PM Imran Khan, on August 16, had justified the Taliban’s actions by claiming that the Afghan population had broken the ‘chains of slavery’. He also remarked that ‘cultural imposition’ (by the United States) was tantamount to ‘mental slavery.’ Taliban forces have been regrouping and training in Pakistan and ISI has been providing active support to Taliban radicals over the years.

US Congressman lauds India for repatriating citizens from Afghanistan

Meanwhile, in his address to the virtual gala of the Hindu Political Action Committee on Sunday, Chabot lauded the Indian government for repatriating the Afghan religious minorities, who he said have genuine reasons to fear persecution at the hands of the Taliban and their tyrannical government.

Steve Chabot condemns Pakistan for persecution of minorities

The Republican Congressman further added that Pakistan’s persecution of religious minorities, on the other hand, receives far less attention in the United States than it deserves. “We should educate our fellow people about these wrongdoings”, said Chabot adding that the horrible practice of kidnapping forced conversion to Islam, and forced marriage of teenage Hindu girls to older Muslim men that are carried out unabated by Pakistanis are all examples of persecution.

“These allegations are not mere hearsay”, Steve Chabot noted adding that over the years, many news agencies and human rights organisations have documented several heinous incidents wherein minor girls from minority communities are taken from their families and forced to adopt Islam and thereafter married to older Muslim men or trafficked. “These abuses are often just ignored”, said the Congressman.

With strong work ethic and high educational attainment, Hindus exemplify the American dream: US Congressman calls Hindus an integral part of US

In his address, Chabot furthered there are roughly 6 million Hindus in America who are unquestionably an integral part of society throughout the United States.

“Through strong work ethics and high educational attainment, Hindus exemplify the American dream. These virtues also allow Hindus to take on key roles in communities across the country, and also give back to those communities in so many ways,” he said.