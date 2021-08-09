On August 8, former President of the United States, Barack Obama, celebrated his sixtieth birthday as his family threw a lavish birthday bash on the upscale island Martha’s Vineyard. Though the event was strictly offline and photography or videography was not allowed allegedly due to security reasons, some photos and videos managed to come out in public.

Barack Obama was seen enjoying on the dance floor in such a video along with other guests without a mask that sparked outrage on social media.

As soon as it was evident that the guests and the hosts were without the mask and possibly flouting the Covid-19 norms, hashtags like #ObamaVariant and “Maskless Obama” started to trend. The netizens were not pleased watching the former President, who has been supporting the Democrats over mask-on policies, without a mask.

Let’s get one thing straight:



These pics of Obamas birthday party shows us all that we should NEVER listen to Democrats again.



No one wore a mask



No one complied with the covid guidelines established by the American Democrat Marxists.



The Obamas are enemies to Americans. pic.twitter.com/Tq6iw2Xumo — Antino Christhope (@AChristhope) August 8, 2021

Notably, Barack Obama did not break any rules as CDC guidelines and regulations of Martha’s Vineyard make it mandatory for the people to wear masks indoors, on private and public transport etc., even if they are fully vaccinated.

However, the regulations do not apply to open locations. As his birthday party was outdoors, technically, he did not break any rules. However, being a popular leader and supporter of policies on mandatory masks, people expected him to follow the regulations anyway.

The entire mainstream media colluded to lie to the American people and pretend that Obama was scaling back his party.

He didn’t. He went all in, maskless, inside.



But your children will be masked at school and you will mask on planes because you are the peasants they rule over. https://t.co/OP9ojxvvbE — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 8, 2021

The fact that no one on the left is outraged at maskless Obama is another example of how they don’t really care about spreading Covid and all this time they’ve just been using Covid as a tool to try and shame and control people they don’t like. Bunch of hypocrites! — Miabanana85 (@miabanana85) August 8, 2021

According to conservative commentator Candace Owens, vaccination was not compulsory to attend the event and there were at least two attendees who did not mask themselves.

BREAKING: I now personally know that (at least) two of the attendees at Barack Obama’s birthday were not vaccinated.



I can confirm that vaccination was therefore NOT a requirement to attend his maskless bash.



This is insane. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 8, 2021

The ‘sophisticated, vaccinated crowd’ comment

Annie Karni, New York Times reporter, faced backlash on social media platforms as she made a comment on another network while discussing the criticism Barack Obama was receiving. She said, “It was a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd, and it was about the optics, not the safety.”

Her dismissal of mask-less Obama did not amuse people on social media networks.

Someone really should inform Annie Karni what certain parts of Hollywood thinks of vaccines. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2021

Of course viruses don’t attack sophisticated people, Muffy! 🦠 https://t.co/l50zvvLZYG — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 8, 2021

Later, Karni tried to clarify that it was not her point of view as she was directly quoting one of the residents she had spoken to. She said, “Watch the full clip. The Q was, what do people on the island think of the party? The A was me summarizing views of ppl I spoke with: some are upset, + others think the concerns about it are overblown. ‘Sophisticated crowd’ was from a quote in the story.”

Watch the full clip.



The Q was, what do people on the island think of the party? The A was me summarizing views of ppl I spoke with: some are upset, + others think the concerns about it are overblown. “Sophisticated crowd” was from a quote in the story:https://t.co/IZTRj6kU2H https://t.co/IWJbbF4CnJ — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) August 8, 2021

Many US citizens seem to be displeased over the fact that while political leaders preach strict social distancing and mask mandates, a former President from the Democratic Party was seen enjoying an expensive, lavish birthday bash with a large crowd.

Fauci’s double standards left netizens baffled

On Sunday, while talking to host Chuck Todd on the “Meet the Press” program, Dr Anthony Fauci showed concerns over an event happening in South Dakota. He said, “I’m very concerned, Chuck, that we’re going to see another surge related to that rally.”

Dr. Fauci chastises those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: You’re going to get to do that in the future, but let’s get this pandemic under control before we start acting like nothing is going on.” pic.twitter.com/ifb6tVdMgg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 8, 2021

He added, “There comes a time when you’re dealing with a public health crisis, that could involve you, your family, and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do.”

I have come to loathe Fauci. I cannot believe I fell for this fraud for even a minute.



Lollapalooza: Nothing.



Obama birthday party: Nothing.



Riding a motorcycle in the free air: SATAN’S DEVIL VIRUS WILL GET YA! https://t.co/NeaWyCBrva — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) August 8, 2021

They didn’t have invites to Martha’s Vineyard I’m assuming https://t.co/fGSipwZjb1 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 9, 2021

Did Fauci say anything about, yeah, Lollapalooza, or Provincetown, or Springsteen or the riots etc etc etc. https://t.co/nbf2azjG46 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 9, 2021

Wonder if they mentioned the @BarackObama‘s massive party? https://t.co/ZE162gFwn0 — Goose Jones (@jmjones2207) August 8, 2021

Interestingly, Fauci did not make any comments regarding the birthday bash Barack Obama had amidst pandemic that attracted a lot of criticism to his way. Internet users are quick to point that out too.

Covid-19 in the US

In the last 24 hours, the US has reported 91,648 cases. The country has so far reported 3,52,99,302 cases. 6,10,180 people have lost their lives in the US because of Covid-19 related complications.