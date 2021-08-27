Friday, August 27, 2021
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: After Mirzapur, Aligarh and Mainpuri; proposal sent by Gram Panchayat to rename...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: After Mirzapur, Aligarh and Mainpuri; proposal sent by Gram Panchayat to rename Miyaganj to Mayaganj

The proposal to rename the gram panchayat came in an open meeting in Miyanganj. A resolution was passed to rename the gram panchayat following which the recommendation was made to the District Collector in the matter.

OpIndia Staff
3

After a series of proposals were sent to the Uttar Pradesh government for a change in name of various cities and districts, the state is likely to see another change of name. A Gram Panchayat in Unnao has recommended renaming Miyaganj to Mayaganj.

The proposal to rename the gram panchayat came in an open meeting in Miyanganj. A resolution was passed to rename the gram panchayat following which the recommendation was made to the District Collector in the matter.

A letter in this regard has been sent by Unnao DM Ravindra Kumar to the UP government. 

Mirzapur to be renamed Vindhyanchal Nagar

We reported earlier that there has been a growing demand from the residents of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh to change the name of the district to ‘Vindhyanchal Nagar’.

A resolution was passed in this regard by the Bharatiya Savarna Sangh and a letter has been sent to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging the government to rename the city.

A member of the Bharatiya Savarna Sangh said that the district gets its name from the Hindu deity Maa Vindhyavasini. It is only fair for the government to rename Mirzapur as ‘Vindhyanchal Nagar’.

Aligarh to be renamed Harigarh

This month witnessed yet another demand of renaming Aligarh to ‘Harigarh.’ The Zila Panchayat of Aligarh had passed a resolution seeking renaming of the city.

In addition to Aligarh, the Zila Panchayat of Mainpuri had also passed a resolution seeking to rename the town as Mayan Nagar. 

Yogi Adityanath’s government had previously renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad district under which Ayodhya city used to fall to Ayodhya district.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

China: State-owned media Global Times rants against Indian ex-science teacher who investigated the Wuhan lab leak theory

OpIndia Staff -
Global Times accused the DRASTIC and its core member 'The Seeker' of 'plotting' and 'popularising' rumours against China in the West.
OpIndia Explains

Explained: What is ISKP? Islamic State’s affiliate group behind the Kabul airport bombing that killed over 100 civilians and US soldiers

OpIndia Staff -
Several Indian Muslims, especially from the southern state of Kerala, had travelled to Afghanistan to join the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). Over the last two years, the Indian security establishment has managed to unearth several ISKP terrorists operating on Indian soil.

Columnist for Pakistani newspaper suggests USA should consider India a ‘possible suspect’ behind Kabul bombing

Kabul hit by two explosions near the airport, at least 13 die in suicide attack by suspected ISIS terrorists

Quran is WhatsApp University? It is if this Radio Mirchi RJ is to be believed

Kerala: Muslim League MLA threatened over anti-Taliban Facebook post, warned of Prof TJ Joseph like fate if not deleted in 24 hours

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
570,991FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com