Uttar Pradesh: After Mirzapur, Aligarh and Mainpuri; proposal sent by Gram Panchayat to rename Miyaganj to Mayaganj

After a series of proposals were sent to the Uttar Pradesh government for a change in name of various cities and districts, the state is likely to see another change of name. A Gram Panchayat in Unnao has recommended renaming Miyaganj to Mayaganj.

The proposal to rename the gram panchayat came in an open meeting in Miyanganj. A resolution was passed to rename the gram panchayat following which the recommendation was made to the District Collector in the matter.

A letter in this regard has been sent by Unnao DM Ravindra Kumar to the UP government.

Mirzapur to be renamed Vindhyanchal Nagar

We reported earlier that there has been a growing demand from the residents of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh to change the name of the district to ‘Vindhyanchal Nagar’.

A resolution was passed in this regard by the Bharatiya Savarna Sangh and a letter has been sent to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging the government to rename the city.

A member of the Bharatiya Savarna Sangh said that the district gets its name from the Hindu deity Maa Vindhyavasini. It is only fair for the government to rename Mirzapur as ‘Vindhyanchal Nagar’.

Aligarh to be renamed Harigarh

This month witnessed yet another demand of renaming Aligarh to ‘Harigarh.’ The Zila Panchayat of Aligarh had passed a resolution seeking renaming of the city.

In addition to Aligarh, the Zila Panchayat of Mainpuri had also passed a resolution seeking to rename the town as Mayan Nagar.

Yogi Adityanath’s government had previously renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad district under which Ayodhya city used to fall to Ayodhya district.