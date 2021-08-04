A young woman created mayhem on the streets of Pune on Tuesday night under the influence of alcohol.

The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet in which a young lady, heavily intoxicated, was seen in the middle of a busy road in Pune city. The woman with red and black attire was seen disrupting traffic in the area for some time.

The lady was seen sleeping, performing stretching exercises in the middle of the road before rolling on the busy street.

A drunk girl in Pune sitting in the middle of the road 😱

Video from @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/7DTiIV9JEs — Varun Bahl🇮🇳 (@bahl65) August 4, 2021

According to the reports, the young lady had lost her control due to overconsumption of alcohol. She sat near Hirabaug chowk in the city, blocking vehicular movement, the police said.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in the Swargate area here in Maharashtra. The woman got up and went away after the police reached the spot.

“The incident took place near Hirabaug around 11 pm on Tuesday. We received a call from some people that a woman was creating a scene on the road. However, when she saw police personnel approaching her, she got up and went away,” Swargate police station’s senior inspector Balasaheb Kopnar said.

The police have not registered any case in connection with the incident so far.