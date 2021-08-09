On August 8, CPI (M) West Bengal announced that the leadership would unfurl the Indian national flag in its headquarters located at Alimuddin Street along with other party offices in the state. The party will celebrate India’s Independence in WB for the first time in 75 years. As per reports, the party high command approved the same after former MLA Sujan Chakraborty had submitted a written proposal.

It is notable here that the CPI(M) had never hurled the Indian national flag in its party office on the occasion of Independence Day. Soon after India’s independence, the undivided Communist Party had raised the slogan ‘Ye Azaadi jhootha hai’.

The proposal was approved by the central committee on August 8 during the central committee meeting. Chakraborty said, “We will celebrate the 75th Independence Day, and it will be celebrated by the party across the state, starting from the party’s headquarters at Alimuddin Street. There will be a year-long program on this occasion.”

Chakraborty denied the contention that the party is celebrating Independence day for the first time. He said they had celebrated it before but differently. PTI quoted him saying, “We usually observe the Independence Day by holding discussions on issues and dangers faced by the country by fascist forces, by communal forces. This time the day will be held in a bigger way. Seventy-fifth or 100th year don’t come every time.”

According to a report in TV9 Hindi, CPI (M) leadership believes that Bharatiya Janata Party has influenced people by using nationalism and patriotism. The Left Front needs to change its strategy to fight BJP in elections. Notably, the Left Front is often accused of being more sympathetic towards communist-ruled countries like Cuba, Vietnam and even China. Recently, CPI (M) had participated in the 100-years celebration of the Chinese Communist Party that drew widespread criticism.

In the 34-years of rule in West Bengal, the Marxist Party was often accused of being more concerned about what was happening in Cuba rather than concentrating on the needs of the people of West Bengal.

75th year of Independence

On August 15, 2021, India will enter the 75th year of Independence. The government of India has announced a series of events under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th Independence day on August 15, 2022. The Government of India is planning to celebrate “Amrut Mahotsav” – the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence as a “people’s movement”. The Modi government has already started preparations for the 75th-anniversary celebrations and intends to organise several events to commemorate the historic event. A national implementation committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah will manage the events.