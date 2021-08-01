Who was Stan Swamy? Man on a mission to endanger India

Stan Swamy. Real name Stanislaus Lourduswamy. Many say real surname was Samy but strategically written as Swamy to show more closeness to Hindu in a Hindu majority country and a long term goal to convert Hindus.

He believed and followed the ideology/principle of the ‘Liberation theology’ which talks about marxism and historical materialism in theology. Liberation theology believes in the involvement of the revolutionary political process and says ‘only eliminating private property of the wealth created by human work will we be able to lay down the bases for a more just society.’ Which, all in all means that the wealth created by hard working people should be taken over even if it means using revolutionary process and tactics.

Stan Swamy worked in Philippines, Brazil, ISI-Bangalore before moving to the tribal belt of Jharkhand. His activities varied from conducting protests, demonstrations, liberation theology to Maoism!

Human rights activist Xavier Dias said that when Swamy studied in the Philippines, there he was acquainted with a series of protests and demonstrations against the administration in the 1970s. He said Swamy, during further studies in Brussels made friends with Brazilian Catholic Archbishop Helder Camara a militant pro Nazi right. Stan Swamy befriended him and got his preaching and induction from Helder Camara –***

Helder Camara

In 1965, Swamy joined the St Xavier’s High School Lupungutu, Chaibasa, West Singhbhum in present-day Jharkhand for his regency. Regency is the stage at which trainee Jesuits (Society of Jesus) order undergo in the 3rd-4th year. Jesuit formation, or the training of Jesuits, is slightly different from catholic study. Swamy spent two years taking up one or two works of the order. In the 1970s, he went to Philippines to study theology and Masters in Sociology.

On his return to Jesuit Jamshedpur Province in 1971, Swamy became director of the Catholic Relief Services charity for the area. He was also the Director of the Jesuit-run Indian Social Institute (ISI), Bangalore from 1975 to 1986. Several publications and books written during his tenure as Director ISI reflect unjustified biased projection of the country and were directed against India. Also a banned outfit like PFI, termed an extremist Islamic organisation, is allowed to hold events and conferences in ISI campus.

In Jan 2011, Kerala Police filed a charge sheet against alleged PFI activists in conjunction with an incident in which they severed the hand of a Kerala professor, T. J. Joseph on mere religious differences. It was reported that the attack resulted from the ruling from one of the “Taliban-model” courts (Darul Khada) operating in Kerala.

In July 2010, the Kerala Police seized country-made bombs, weapons, CDs and several documents containing Taliban and Al-Qaeda propaganda, from PFI activists.

In 2012, the Kerala government informed the Kerala High Court, in an affidavit, that Popular Front of India had active involvement in 27 murder cases and that the activities of the Popular Front are inimical to the safety of the country and that it is “nothing but a resurrection of the banned outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in another form”. The High Court upheld the ban imposed by the State Government

And yet in 2019, Indian Social Institute allowed PFI to operate events from its space.

On 12th October 2019, PFI was allowed to host the “Dalit-Muslim Dialogue” at Indian Social Institute, Bangalore. The programme was attended by the leaders of Popular Front Mohammed Ali Jinnah general secretary, Popular Front, Anis Ahmed, Secretary Popular Front and many more. PFI was allowed to moderate the discussion.

PFI programme in ISI, Bengaluru

140 emails were found from Stan Swamy’s id that brought forth his links with urban naxals. Swamy proposed recruiting people and giving them armed training.

As per NIA chargesheet, one of the letters written by Stan Swamy himself said, “An all-India front will not be effective. It shouldn’t just be used for propaganda against fascist forces on the ground level as it unleashed a major blitzkrieg of offensive campaigns against fascist forces. The front has to come up at village level, small town and cities, neighbourhood level in urban areas with militant sections of people being organised.”

“From the very beginning we should bring together most dalit and muslim forces that are already taking shape in some parts of country. For example, such dalit forces are taking shapre in south – Tamil Nadu and Gujrat and muslim minority forces in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra are giving militant and armed attacks on Dalit and religious minority people by the organised Hindutva. They want to take training by going into revolutionary.”

The court rejected his bail plea after studying all documents and said – The court discarded the plea of his old age observing, “The collective interest of the community would outweigh the right of personal liberty of the applicant and as such the old age and/or alleged sickness of the applicant would not go in his favour, so that the discretion to release the applicant can be exercised in his favour.”

Special judge DE Kothalikar said while rejecting the bail -“The material placed on record thus prima facie denotes that the applicant was not only the member of banned organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist) but he was carrying out activities further in the objective of the organisation which is nothing but to overthrow the democracy of the nation.”

The evidences gathered against him point out that Stan Swamy was on a mission not only to convert indigenous Hindu tribals of India to Christianity but in a more dangerous conversion, that off converting this blessed Hindu land into a militant land. Helping and fighting for the tribal was just an overt show, a show set to conduct dangerous operations covertly, behind the visibility of normal common citizen.

Agenda 1 –Overt Agenda– Convert tribals to Christianity during his stay in Jharkhand. Set up Churches in tribal areas.

Agenda 2- Covert Agenda – To recruit tribals for maoist terrorism and to keep the land of Hindus always in turmoil, in war state.

Agenda 3 – To dethrone any govt of India that does not tow the line of the Church, Christian, and Communist thinking.

As per NIA report Stan Swamy was a member of banned organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist) and he was carrying out activities further in the objective of the organisation which has been trying and carrying out activities to overthrow the democracy of the nation. His organisation “hatched a serious conspiracy to create unrest in the entire country and to overpower the government.”

NIA Chargesheet of 10000 pages also says,

The NIA charge-sheet named Stan Swamy as a member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and was involved in a conspiracy to instigate caste violence in the Bhima Koregaon incident on January 1, 2018.

Koregaon Bhima case: Violence a deep-rooted conspiracy, says Bombay HC

In 2018, the Bombay High Court has said that the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima violence was a “deep-rooted” conspiracy which had “extremely serious repercussions”. The observation was made by a division bench of Justices B P Dharmadhikari and S V Kotwal. These were based on the sufficient material evidences found against the accused.

Stan Swamy was in communication with CPI-Maoist cadre Comrade Arun. He communicated that after the arrest of urban CPI-Maoist cadres from different parts of the country, particularly Maharashtra, a huge irrevocable damage has been caused to the party.

Stan Swamy received Rs 8 lakh through one Comrade Mohan for furtherance of the CPI-Maoist activities. He is the convener of Persecuted Prisoners Solidarity Committee (PPSC) frontal organisation of the CPI-Maoists.

Stan Swamy planned to prepare a front to take on the Modi government through the means of armed militia.

The documents recovered from Stan Swamy are related to the literature of 50 years of Naxalbari, CPI-Maoist press releases, circular issued by the central committee (CC), literature on how to smuggle things (sneak it through smuggling made easier), letter to Stan Swamy from one Prashant, letter to Vijayan Dada from Stan Swamy regarding mobilising of Adivasi and regarding concerns raised by CC, guide of encrypted data communication on GSM network, message on the celebration of the 13th anniversary of CPI-Maoist, an essential underground handbook, letter between comrades for using encryption, mini-manual of urban guerilla, the Constitution of CPI-Maoist, documents related to the status of PLGA in excel sheet, document on strategy and tactics of Indian revolution.

The letter instructed that all SC leaders to work with “the principle of no rest, no negligence and no mercy” and to do everything possible to “disrupt the fake development propaganda disseminated by star campaigners of BJP-RSS corporate friendly family”. “Our aim should be to stop them from making inroads into tribal masses and lower middle-class population.”

On international front in the absence of Rona Wilson and Sai Baba, there has been major disruption in communicating with international Maoist parties. It said Sri Lanka and Nepal operations are also impacted. “Keeping all these necessities in view the Central committee has directed one comrade to assume the responsibility of international coordination of solidarity programmes and making arrangements for bilateral delegations. But please ensure both are sufficiently trained in order to understand sensitive aspects of technical security.”

There is also discussion about avoiding the name of the “anti-fascist” front as it would turn negative appeal to public. The NIA says there is a clear mention about giving such responsibility to accused Sudhir Dhawale along with monetary support is found mentioned in a letter from Com M (wanted accused Milind Teltumbde) to accused Ron Wilson.

Know the mentor of Stan Swamy: Helder Camara

Mentor Helder Camara- In one his document its clearly written – If by chance it were not possible to accomplish this subversive plan through normal means, the professor from the Seminary in Recife considered the recourse to arms legitimate, in order to establish manu military, the regime he had theorised.

In the Corrispondenza Romana it is written such – there are few who know this, but Helder Camara began his public life as a militant in the pro-Nazi right. He was in fact, a party official of the Acao Integralista Brasileira (AIB), the pro-Nazi movement founded by Plinio Salgado. In 1934, the then Father Camara became part of the Supreme Council of the AIB. Two years later he was Salgado’s personal secretary, and thus the national Secretary of the AIB, a leading figure who took part in meetings and paramilitary marches that aped the Nazis in Germany. His pro-Nazi convictions were so deep that he was ordained a priest wearing the integralist militia’s uniform under his cassock – the ill-famed “green shirt”.

In 1968 when the Brazilian writer Otto Engel wrote a biography about Helder Camara, he received “summary orders” from the Olinda-Recife Curia which warned him not to publish it. The Archbishop didn’t want his pro-Nazi past being made known.

Helder Camara moved onto hailing Mao Tse-Tung’s China, at that time in full “cultural revolution”, causing the death of millions. The Red Archbishop formally requested the admission of Communist China to the United Nations with the consequent expulsion of Taiwan. He finished his intervention with an appeal in favour of the Cuban Dictator, Fidel Castro, at that time busy sustaining bloody guerrilla warfare in Latin America. He also asked for Cuba to be re-admitted to the OEA (the Organization of the American States) from which it had been expelled in 1962.

However, perhaps the episode that aroused the most astonishment was the so-called “Comblin affair”.

In June 1968 a bomb of a document was leaked out to the Brazilian newspapers, prepared under the auspices of Archbishop Helder Camara, by the Belgian priest Joseph Comblin, professor at the Theological Institute (Seminary) of Recife. The document proposed, without veils, a subversive plan to dismantle the State and establish a “dictatorship of the people” of a Communist matrix.

He sang praises of some of the bloodiest dictatorships that constellated the 20th century; first Nazism, and then Communism in all of its variants: Soviet, Cuban, Chinese.

In his famous interview with Italian journalist Oriana Fallaci, he also stated that, despite his support for non-violence, he didn’t oppose violent tactics: “And I respect a lot of priests with rifles on their shoulders; I never said that to use weapons against an oppressor is immoral or anti-Christian. But that’s not my choice, not my road, not my way to apply the Gospels”.

Note: The article is written by Mita Nath Bora, a researcher and writer working in the areas of public policy, governance, social work and CSR. She is a Sr Research Analyst with RMP, Maharashtra. With an academic background in Economics, Management and Law she addresses various issues of national concern bringing facts before fiction.