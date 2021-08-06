Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma is out with guns blazing at the state opposition and BJP nay-sayers at the ongoing Panchayat Aaj Tak event. He said that he is ready to personally see off Munawwar Rana who has vowed to leave the state if Yogi Adityanath comes back to power after the elections next year.

In a befitting reply to ‘poet’ Rana’s comment on leaving UP if BJP is voted back to power, Sharma said, “Munawwar Rana is our elder. I respect him. He is a fine poet. He writes good poetry. But if he wants to leave Uttar Pradesh, I will personally see him off as I respect him.”

“I don’t want him to move out. But if he says that he will leave the state if Yogi Adityanath’s government returns to power, he might have to as we will return to power in the election,” replied Sharma if he wants Rana to leave the state.

MunawwarRana in July had threatened to leave the state if Mahant Yogi Adityanath gets reelected as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. However, terms and conditions applied, as Rana clarified that he will leave the state only if Yogi Adityanath is reelected with ‘help’ from AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi.

Munawwar Rana said that the AIMIM and the BJP engage in mock battles in public so that the electorate can be polarised, which benefits the BJP and hence urged Muslims to not vote for AIMIM.

From BMW to Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Sharma launched a scathing attack at the Samajwadi Party and other opposition leaders while speaking at the event. “It will be good if the ones who travel in BMWs also ride a cycle,” said Sharma taking a jibe at the socialist party’s roadshow.

Sharma also pointed that the ones who did not believe in the existence of Lord Ram and regarded Him as a mythical character are now running to Ayodhya for His darshan.

He also reminded the audience of the condescending slogans released by SP and BSP like ‘Mile Mulayam Kashi Ram, hawa me ho gaye Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Tilak, taraju aur talwar..maaro joote inko chaar.’ Sharma said it is this same cadre who have donned a new look and trying to appease the voters.

UP and Covid-19 management

Sharma also appreciated UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his grit and determination to fight against the pandemic. “Not once did the CM take a leave. He worked even when he was detected with Covid-19 and when he lost his father,” reminded Sharma.

“At the peak of Covid-19 second wave, some Opposition leaders were sitting at home and tweeting on vaccines and did not even visit their constituencies. BJP workers were on the ground in villages,” Sharma added.

Up Dy CM Dinesh Sharma speaks at Panchayat AajTak UP

Commenting on the ongoing farmer protest, Sharma said assertively that no agitation was seen in UP and that the farmers of the state are happy. “How happy or unhappy the farmers standing on the Punjab border are with the government, it will be clear after the Punjab elections,” Sharma said.

Ahead of the UP state assembly elections, the India Today Group is currently hosting Panchayat AajTak UP in the capital city Lucknow. Some of the key topics being discussed at the event include upcoming elections, development, farmer protest and the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.