Sunday, August 29, 2021
Woman booked for mercilessly beating up her child after video goes viral on social media

In about 2 minute long video, the woman can be seen hitting the child repeatedly, causing uproar amongst the netizens. It is now been reported that the woman in the video is the child's mother Thulasi.

OpIndia Staff
Woman booked for mercilessly beating up her child after video goes viral
1

Shocking video of a woman mercilessly beating up a child, presumably her own, had gone viral on social media.

In about 2 minute long video, the woman can be seen hitting the child repeatedly, causing uproar amongst the netizens. It is now been reported that the woman in the video is the child’s mother Thulasi. Vadivazhagan, a resident of Vallipuram, Tamil Nadu had married Thulasi. They lived in Tamil Nadu’s Mottur village. However, the couple had constant fights.

Vadivazhagan then left Thulasi with her parents in Andhra Pradesh. Thulasi recorded the video of herself beating up the child. When relatives saw it, they alerted Vadivazhagan. He then brought the children back with him.

The police have now booked the mother on charges of beating up the two year old. The incident reportedly took place in February but it came to light only recently when her estranged husband saw the clips on her mobile phone. A case has been booked against her under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 75 (abusing a child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

