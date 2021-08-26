A pastor in Zambia died a tragic death after his attempts to recreate the resurrection of Jesus failed horribly, reports Daily Mail.

According to the reports, the 22-year-old Christian pastor James Sakara was found dead after he was buried deep underground for three days during his attempts to recreate the “Resurrection of Jesus” in the Zambian town of Chadiza.

Sakara, the pastor of the Zion church in the town, had convinced his congregation that he could resurrect in three days, just like Jesus Christ, and asked his followers to bury him alive.

As per the local media reports, Pastor Sakar convinced three church members to assist his resurrection attempt by helping dig a grave.

Before attempting the resurrection, Sakara quoted verses from the Bible and explained that Christ’s instruction to his disciples to “do this in remembrance of me (Jesus) on the night he was betrayed” at Holy Communion.

Following the commands given by the pastor, the three assistants tied his hands together and buried him alive, where he remained for three days.

Three days later, the assistants and his followers returned to dig the pastor back up. They lifted the lifeless body of the Pastor and attempted to conduct spiritual rituals.

However, despite several attempts by his followers to resurrect the Pastor, Sakara’s body remained lifeless.

Following the death of Pastor, one of the three church members who volunteered to assist the pastor has surrendered himself to the police.