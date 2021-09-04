Four UP policemen were suspended for protecting an accused named Haidar in connection to a cow slaughter case that supposedly took place near the Khakhareru police station area of the Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The four policemen, sub-inspectors Shami Ashraf and Aneesh Kumar Singh, head constable Manoj Kumar, constable Rajesh Tiwari were suspended after the allegations of protecting Haidar against them were found to be true. According to the Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh, a complaint was lodged against them by the villagers and a circle officer. The investigation was led by the circle officer Sanjay Singh.

Reportedly, Haidar was involved in an incident of illegal cow slaughter on Thursday in Khakhreru police station area, and he was being protected by the four cops from being prosecuted for violating the law.

The Khakhareru area in the Fatehpur district is allegedly infamous for cow slaughter. Only last year, a huge quantity of dead remains of cattle were found at a site in a nearby forest. The remains were eventually buried by the police without any further investigation when the local Hindu leaders filed a complaint.

Recently, a newly elected Village Head named Rakmuddin was arrested on the charge of cow slaughter at Barwakhad village in Sonbhadra district. The accused was allegedly hosting a beef party late at night when the villagers informed about the cow slaughter to the police.

Earlier this year, Cow smugglers attacked the UP Police and dragged a female constable by the neck. The incident occurred at the Sathla village in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. Several raids were then conducted by the police which led to 3 quintal meat being seized along with butcher knives, plastic bags, carts and three bikes.