Bollywood director Faisal Khan, the brother of Aamir Khan, has made some sensational disclosure in his recent interview, saying that his brother pressurised him to grant his signatory rights and locked him up by falsely declaring him as a “mentally ill” person.

Speaking to Navbharat Times, Faisal Khan opened up about his complicated relationship with his brother Aamir Khan in the last few years, especially after its legal tussle with the Bollywood superstar over his custody.

The legal battle between the two brothers had taken place after Aamir Khan’s family had kept Faisal Khan “under house arrest” for about a year. Aamir Khan and his family had allegedly locked up Faisal Khan at his house over suspicion that Faisal was depressed and had paranoid schizophrenia.

Earlier in an interview, in an explosive interview, Faisal Khan had rejected the talks around his depression and mental illness as a lie. He had said he was never depressed or had paranoid schizophrenia and had made some serious allegations against his family.

Responding to the same, in his latest interview, Faisal revealed that he might have forgiven brother Aamir Khan, however, it has not been tough to forget the incident. The actor-turned-producer said that he still fears Aamir Khan and suffers from trauma following his house arrest.

The actor also said that he had to “run away” from home to avoid being a forever prisoner in Aamir Khan’s house.

In the interview, Faisal said despite all the suffering, he wished Aamir Khan and his family the best, however, following the trauma he suffered, he has resolved to maintain a distance from them.

He said he has been trying to regain his lost glory through his new film called Faactory, in which he has acted and also directed.

Aamir Khan wanted my signatory rights, admitted me in a hospital for mental evaluation

In the interview, Faisal further disclosed that Aamir Khan and his family deliberately declared that he was depressed and had paranoid schizophrenia.

The actor-turned-director said that he had to move to the court when Aamir Khan asked him to give up his signatory rights. Faisal Khan said his lawyer had advised him to leave the city for a while, however, he added that Aamir Khan tracked him with the help of the police and forced him to get treatment for the purported mental illness.

“I was given the wrong medication for one year, which was very unfair on the family’s part. I was quietly tolerating it all, hoping that they will finally understand,” Faisal Khan said in his interview.

Faisal Khan, the younger brother of Aamir Khan, said that he was forcefully admitted to Mumbai’s JJ hospital, where he underwent a mental evaluation for twenty days, after which he was declared of sound mind and mentally healthy.

Faisal Khan, who first appeared with Aamir in the critical and commercial dud Mela, is making his comeback with Faactory, which is scheduled to release in the first week of September.

