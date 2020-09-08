Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Home News Reports Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

In a 2015 interview with Indian Express, Faisal Khan had also stated that he never suffered from mental illness and the court verdict has proven that. He was last seen in the flop movie 'Mela' with his brother Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna.

OpIndia Staff
Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan makes allegations against his family
Amir Khana and Faisal Khan, Image Courtesy: businessofcinema
350

In a series of revelations, Amir Khan’s long-forgotten brother Faisal Khan (known for his movie ‘Mela’) has alleged that he was forcefully given the wrong medication and was kept under house arrest for one year by his family. In an interview given to Bollywood Hungama, the actor who is now making the directorial debut debunked the rumours of his mental illness.

Faisal Khan stated that there was some misinformation regarding the production of his upcoming movie. “I am not associated with Lal Singh Chaddha or Amir Khan Productions as of now. Six years back I had left Amir Khan Production”, he clarified.

Khan rejected the talks around his depression and mental illness as a lie. “I was never depressed or had paranoid schizophrenia”, he said. However, he made some serious allegations against his family. “When my family was under the assumption that I am depressed I have paranoid schizophrenia, they kept me under house arrest for one year. They gave me forceful medication which is not right and it’s illegal”, he revealed. “I was quietly tolerating it all hoping that they will finally understand”, he added.

Faisal Khan said that he had to run away from his house after his family asked him to give up his signatory rights because they thought he was not normal. This was followed by a court case. Khan has further stated that there was a legal battle over his mental fitness and he was deemed normal after an evaluation by JJ Hospital.

- Advertisement -

In a 2015 interview with Indian Express, Faisal Khan had also stated that he never suffered from mental illness and the court verdict has proven that.

If Sushant had mental illness, he would not have been able to work in films, says Faisal Khan

Speaking about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death, Khan said, “See, film line and acting are complicated things. If a person is bipolar he won’t b able to act. Because it is a tough job to act before people. But he was doing it well and was giving hit films. I don’t know what the matter is. Things will unfold”. He said that there was nepotism and groupism in the industry which was very bad. “The sad part is that there is groupism and people support their own people. This is ‘Kalyug’ and industry is no different”, he said. However, he also said that people might get their first chance but ultimately they have to prove their mettle else they can’t survive in the industry.

Levelling serious allegation against director and producer Karan Johar, whose name has been associated with nepotism in the industry, Khan said that he was mistreated by Johar on Amir Khan’s 50th Birthday party. “If your are a flop, they dont’t look at you also. They don’t treat you well. This is what happened with me at my brother’s 50th birthday. I was, you know, looked down upon by…I don’t want to take this person’s name. Karan Johar acted weird with me and tried to put me down. He insulted me when I was talking to a person, just trying to connect with the person.

However, quite contrary to what Faisal Khan maintains about his mental health, a statement was given by Aamir Khan in 2007 where he said that his brother was declared mentally ill by the doctors of J J Hospital. He had also told that he had even applied for his brother’s custody but the court granted it to their father.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFaisal Khan movie, Aamir Khan brother, Aamir Khan family
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

Justice V. Parthiban makes landmark observations, says ‘bursting of crackers is an integral part of Diwali festival’: Read details

Narasimhan Vijayaraghavan -
Justice V. Parthiban, Madras High Court has caught the bull by the horns and concluded that Mr A. Balaji was unfairly and unjustly denied the benefit of employment for bursting crackers on Diwali
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more

Rhea Chakraborty arrested: NCB takes her into custody in drug links case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Showik Chakrabarty, the brother of Rhea Chakraborty is already under Narcotics Control Bureau's custody

Another Love Jihad case in Kanpur: Fateh Khan uses fake ID of ‘Aryan Malhotra’, sexually exploits minor girl

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The accused had allegedly been sexually exploiting the minor and hae been pressurising her to convert into Islam.

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.

UK judge refuses secret hearing of Congress leader Abhay Thipsay’s deposition in Nirav Modi case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The counsel of Nirav Modi had demanded the UK court for placing curbs on media reporting of the case or mandating secret hearing saying that Congress leader Abhay Thipsay had to bear the brunt of criticism the last time in May

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Postpone JEE-NEET, conduct RRB exams,’ how the postpone exams bandwagon revealed their hypocrisy by demanding railway exams be conducted

OpIndia Staff -
The JEE Mains has been conducted smoothly. The JEE Advanced exams will be conducted on the 27th of September.
Read more
News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
News Reports

The Butterfly Effect: How riots in Sweden led to ex-Muslim atheists engaging in a bitter online brawl with Hindus and how their masks fell...

K Bhattacharjee -
Armin Navabi, the founder of Atheist Republic, made an obscene tweet on Goddess Kali, which stirred the hornet's nest on social media.
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

Swords drawn as BMC raids Kangana Ranaut’s office premises, “My dream of becoming a producer might break,” she tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials raiding her office premises alleging that the corporation officials will be tearing down her property tomorrow.
Read more
News Reports

Killer TikTok: How teens used the app to post suicide videos, film killer stunts and glorify antisocial behaviour

OpIndia Staff -
TIkTok has been banned by the Government of India along with 58 other other apps for posing a threat to national security.
Read more

Latest News

Law

Justice V. Parthiban makes landmark observations, says ‘bursting of crackers is an integral part of Diwali festival’: Read details

Narasimhan Vijayaraghavan -
Justice V. Parthiban, Madras High Court has caught the bull by the horns and concluded that Mr A. Balaji was unfairly and unjustly denied the benefit of employment for bursting crackers on Diwali
Read more
News Reports

‘Bureaucracy rules India, PMO can belong to our boys and girls for next 35 years,’ Zakat Foundation implores Muslims to join civil services

K Bhattacharjee -
Zakat Foundation President Syed Zafarf Mahmood was willing to give up Ram Janmabhoomi in return for reservations for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state media wrongly attributes quotes to NSA Ajit Doval, MEA calls out the falsehood

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese media outlets had attributed comments to NSA Ajit Doval amidst the ongoing border standoff in India's Ladakh
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

South Korean firm PUBG removes Chinese Tencent games from the Indian Franchise, says it respects Indian govt’s security concerns

OpIndia Staff -
India had recently banned popular game app PUBG by China's Tencent Games. PUBG owner South Korean firm eager to make amends and remove the Chinese company from publishing.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty arrested: NCB takes her into custody in drug links case

OpIndia Staff -
Showik Chakrabarty, the brother of Rhea Chakraborty is already under Narcotics Control Bureau's custody
Read more
Opinions

Vendetta politics? Mumbai Police to probe Kangana Ranaut for alleged consumption of drugs based on her ex-boyfriend’s 2016 interview

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana has been under attack, with derogatory words and threats of violence by ruling party leaders for her criticism of the Maharashtra government.
Read more
News Reports

Another Love Jihad case in Kanpur: Fateh Khan uses fake ID of ‘Aryan Malhotra’, sexually exploits minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
The accused had allegedly been sexually exploiting the minor and hae been pressurising her to convert into Islam.
Read more
News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
News Reports

UK judge refuses secret hearing of Congress leader Abhay Thipsay’s deposition in Nirav Modi case

OpIndia Staff -
The counsel of Nirav Modi had demanded the UK court for placing curbs on media reporting of the case or mandating secret hearing saying that Congress leader Abhay Thipsay had to bear the brunt of criticism the last time in May
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
446,669FollowersFollow
320,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com