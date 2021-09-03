Friends and family of late actor Siddharth Shukla have begun arriving at the crematorium in Mumbai’s Oshiwara to perform the last rites. Heartbreaking visuals of his good friend and Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaz Gill have surfaced on social media.

Gill who seemed in an inconsolable state was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Twitter to share a video of a decorated ambulance carrying the late actor’s body.

Apart from Shehnaaz, Shukla’s ex-colleague and co-contestant Rashmi Desai, Asim Riaz and Vishal Singh were also spotted arriving at his residence.

Reportedly, TV actor Aly Goni cut short his leisure trip in Ladakh and landed in Mumbai on getting the news of the actor’s demise.

Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh, Sambhavana Seth and Rahul Mahajan also arrived at his residence to pay last respects.

Hailing from Mumbai, the actor garnered a huge fan following after starring in the popular show Balika Vadhu. He had also participated in several TV reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s Got Talent and was also the winner of the last season of Bigg Boss.

The 40-year-old actor suffered a heart attack on Thursday morning. The actor was declared dead on arrival by the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.