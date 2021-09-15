Bajrang Dal in Uttar Pradesh’s Sisamau constituency has launched a signature campaign against Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki opposing his demand of a namaz room in the state’s assembly building.

In early this month, Solanki had demanded a separate room for namaz at the Uttar Pradesh assembly building soon after the Jharkhand assembly had officially notified a dedicated prayer room for Muslims. Citing examples of Jharkhand, Bihar and Maharashtra, the MLA had written to Uttar Pradesh assembly Speaker Hridya Narayan Dixit making a similar demand.

Irfan Solanki said that he is an MLA for the past 15 years and he had a problem in offering namaz during the session of the assembly. He claimed that in Bihar a separate room was provided for prayer, and added that a similar demand is being made in Maharashtra also.

Bajrang Dal launches signature campaign

In a video, several Bajrang Dal activists can be seen going door-to-door taking signatures of people willing to join the campaign protesting Solanki’s demand. The campaign is said to run for one month after which all the signatures (documents) will be submitted to the governor.

Bajrang Dal’s signature campaign

In another video, Bajrang Dal leader Ramji Tiwari can be heard saying, “We are not against any individual but against the ideology. Multiple nations invested thousands of crores to build Afghanistan only to see it taken over by Islamic State governed by Sharia law.”

“As an MLA it is Solanki’s duty to stand by the people of his constituency, fulfill his responsibilities and work towards getting them employment. But instead, he indulged in communal politics making unconstitutional demands,” he added further.

VHP submits memorandum to Jharkhand governor

On the other hand, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Jharkhand has submitted a memorandum to Jharkhand’s governor opposing the allotment of a namaz room in the state assembly building.

They further said that the assembly building is for making laws for the betterment of the public at large and not for a select group. Several VHP activists were present while handing over the memorandum.