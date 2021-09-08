Wednesday, September 8, 2021
HomeNews ReportsSamajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki now demands namaz room in Uttar Pradesh Assembly
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki now demands namaz room in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

The SP MLA has made this demand ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly election scheduled the next year. This move comes days after the Jharkhand Assembly made a separate room for offering namaz.

OpIndia Staff
Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki demands namaz room in UP assembly
153

The decision of the Jharkhand assembly to officially notify a specious room of the assembly as a prayer room for Muslims has emboldened an MLA of Samajwadi Party of Uttar Pradesh assembly Irfan Solanki to demand a separate room for namaz at Uttar Pradesh assembly building too.

The MLA wrote to Uttar Pradesh assembly Speaker Hridya Narayan Dixit and demanded to allot a prayer room for Muslim MLAs. He stated that attending assembly sessions and offering worship both are for him. He claimed that in Bihar a separate room was provided for prayer. Besides, he added that similar demand is being made in Maharashtra also. He said that he is an MLA from the past 15 years and he had a problem in offering namaz during the session of the assembly.

The SP MLA has made this demand ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly election scheduled the next year. This move comes days after the Jharkhand Assembly made a separate room for offering namaz.

The Jharkhand assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato is still unapologetic that by issuing an official notification to allot a room (TW-348) at the new assembly building for namaz, he might have grossly violated the Indian Constitution. The constitution prohibits any discrimination on the religious line.

The Speaker is defending the indefensible stating that in the old assembly building, too, there used to be a room meant for offering namaaz. Previously, the assembly was operating on the Russian Hostel building of the HEC. But the Speaker has the tough time to substantiate that in the past a space on the assembly premise was officially allocated through the notification. Now the Speaker insists that one should not go to the notification part.    

Speaking to the OpIndia Jharkhand assembly’s first Speaker, Inder Singh Namdhari who remained in chair from November 2000 till 2006 said that no room was allocated to offer namaz till he was the Speaker. The utterly unconstitutional act of the Jharkhand assembly is being backed by Hemant Soren led JMM-Congress-RJD government. Now this has snowballed into a political and legal controversy.

Ranchi resident Bhairav Singh on Tuesday filed a PIL at the Jharkhand High Court. Lawyer Rajiv Kumar appearing on the behalf of Singh confirmed the development stating that they have cited provisions of Indian Constitution to set aside the order of the assembly Speaker.  

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsuttar pradesh assembly, namaz room, irfan solanki, irfan solanki samajwadi party, irfan solanki namaz room
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The Secret War: How a 2012 documentary revealed Pakistan was supporting Taliban and American soldiers knew it

Jinit Jain -
A documentary released by the Frontline in 2012 laid bare the complicity of Pakistan in nurturing and harbouring Talibani terrorists against the US forces, while taking money from the US and pretending to be an ally.
World

Afghanistan: Taliban flogs, assaults two journalists who were covering women’s protests

OpIndia Staff -
The captured journalists were released after four hours of captivity. Other journalists were also captured by Taliban and eventually released.

‘Overflowing vanity of a failed crown prince’: Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slams Rahul Gandhi’s rant to postpone NEET

Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki now demands namaz room in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

New York Times glorifies the Taliban, refers to wanted terrorists in new govt of Afghanistan as ‘stalwarts’: Details

Sachin Vaze had placed explosives and threat note in car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia to prove himself as ‘ace detective’, says NIA

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
574,583FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com