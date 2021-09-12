The BJP has announced the new Chief Minister of Gujarat following the resignation of Vijay Rupani on Saturday. Bhupendra Patel will be the new CM of Gujarat. The announcement was made after a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party in Gandhinagar.

Bhupendra Patel is an elected representative from the Ghatlodiya assembly constituency in Gujarat. He had won by a margin of over 1,17,000 votes against Shashikant Patel from the Congress party. The seat was held by UP Governor and former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel.

Patel has been an AUDA (Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority) Chairman in the past and also been chairman of Standing Committee of Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC). He is an engineer by education.

Earlier on Saturday, Vijay Rupani had announced his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in a sudden announcement. The announcement was made after the media was urgently summoned at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

“I have resigned from the post of Gujarat Chief Minister,” Vijay Rupani had told the media after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat. “I have conveyed my wishes to work in party organization under the leadership of Prime Minister and under the guidance of BJP chief,” he had added.

The reasons for the resignation are not entirely clear but it is speculated that his health might have contributed to the decision. Bhupendra Patel is the BJP’s third Chief Minister in the state since Narendra Modi became Chief Minister.