Soon after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) constituted an ‘agitation committee’ to run protests against the Bhartiya Janta Party and the union government, it is now being said that Congress plans to rope civil society organisations, activists and intellectuals to implement this new toolkit.

As per an Economic Times report, apart from mobilizing its own party, the Congress party could simultaneously reach out to anti-BJP social activists, NGOs and intellectuals who have been perturbed by the Modi regime.

The source-based report says that Digvijay Singh who has been appointed as the Chairman of the ‘agitation committee, is known to network with civil society organisations and activists opposed to the Sangh Parivar.

One cannot ignore the fact that Singh, soon after the formation of the panel had Tweeted cheering the alleged farmers protesting against the three Farm Bills.

Agitation panel to leverage mobocracy

Reportedly, AICC insiders have hinted at a long-drawn agitation strategy to trigger the citizens on varied issues. This includes monetisation (of national/public assets), inflation and unemployment with a fair chance of going hammer and tongs at Sangh parivar outfits.

The agitation committee which is to hold its first meeting in the next week will be working with a laser focus to make the best of the ongoing farmers’ protest. Congress is likely to call for nationwide protests against the Centre from September 20 to 30 hand in glove with 18 ‘like-minded’ opposition parties. A Bharat Bandh is also being planned for September 27.

With Priyanka Gandhi as a part of the agitation committee and general secretary from poll-bound UP, the agitation committee could look at exercises to stir dissent against the BJP regime.

Congress has been in the doldrums in almost every state governed by it causing massive embarrassment to the party. It has also been criticized severely for its flailing role as a national opposition.

In a bid to resurrect itself as a strong national opposition, Congress has been forced to bank on the andolanjeevis, dubious NGOs and outdated activists.

Congress party leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Manish Chatrath, BK Hariprasad, Ripun Bora, Udit Raj, Ragini Nayak and Zuber Khan have already been activated to fuel the Kisan Andolan further under this panel.

Congress leader Ragini Nayak Re-Tweets several posts on Kisan Andolan

Congress-Soros-Andolanjeevi trio

What one should worry about is George Soros– a Hungarian American businessman and a self-proclaimed philanthropist’s plausible involvement and role in causing an upheaval in India using various networks funded by him comprising of NGOs, media, intelligentsia, etc.

Soros who has vowed to dismantle every ‘nationalist government’ globally has spent two decades lay his ‘democracy death trap’ in India.

The Media Gang

Journalists like Ritu Sarin, Shyamlal Yadav and P Vaidyanathan Iyer of the Indian Express, Rakesh Kalshian – a former IANS editor who now works for German Channel Deutsche Welle (DW), Murali Krishnan and Yusuf Jameel of the Asian Age are all a part of the Soros media network through the International Committee of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

Amartya Sen- a Congress brand promoter, along with George Soros, is part of the advisory council of NGO Namati (funded by Open Souce Foundation) that works for ‘environmental justice’ in India.

Another controversial individual who has done more harm to India than any other person in recent times is none other than Harsh Mander. Harsh Mander, known for his close ties with the first family of the Congress party, has been associated with Open Society Foundations.

His role in instigating the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots, particularly the violence around the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in December 2019, has been under scrutiny for some time now.

The Andolanjeevi Gang

One of the ambassadors of the ongoing farmers’ protest in India Yogendra Yadav also reportedly has Soros links. Yadav, who, as a professor at the Centre for Study of Developing Societies in 2006, had presented a State of Democracy in South Asia (SDSA) study in front of Soros, who was visiting India for the first time.

Soros and his gang were also severely critical of India’s revised citizenship norms. Some of these anti-Modi activists to have flared the anti-CAA riots include John Dayal, Usha Ramanathan, Umar Khalid and Teesta Setalvad.

Congress-led Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and its links to Soros-funded organizations are not new either.

Unearthing the network

One need not go far back in history to map Congress’s role as an opposition. The party’s unwavering support to the anti-CAA protests and now to the Kisan Andolan (especially from Punjab, a Congress-ruled state) has unmasked their toolkit.

From creating vaccine hesitancy to gawking on the dead as the nation battled the second wave of the pandemic, the Gandhi party has simply added to the woes of the nation.

Not to forget the farce cases it tried to rake up using its network including the Pegasus snoopgate to the Ghaziabad ‘Jai Shri Ram’ fake crime on which the tallest of Congress leaders tried to gain brownie points.

Every one of the aforementioned incidents that created a hindrance in India’s growth (or fight against the pandemic) seemed like a well-woven web stitched making use of the extensive network of andolanjeevis, intellects and the media.

With the network already there, it will be interesting to see how Congress misuses it to push the nation off-track.