Cricket Australia says wont host Australian men's team for Test match till Taliban govt supports women's cricket

Thursday, September 9, 2021
Cricket Australia says will not host Afghanistan men’s cricket team for upcoming Test match till women’s team is not supported

The Australian Cricketers' Association, too, supported this decision of Cricket Australia.

OpIndia Staff
Cricket Australia, the governing body for professional and amateur cricket in Australia, on Thursday issued a statement ahead of the proposed Test match against Afghanistan.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said, it is very important for the body to encourage and develop growth of women’s cricket globally. It said that if the recent media reports that the Taliban led Islamist government in Afghanistan will not support women’s cricket are substantiated, Australia will have no option but to not host the men’s team which is due to be played at Hobart.

The Cricket association also thanked the Australian and Tasmanian governments for the support on the issue.

The Australian Cricketers’ Association, too, supported this decision of Cricket Australia.

In a statement released, Australian Cricketers’ Association said that they equivocally endorse Cricket Australia’s stand on the women’s cricket issue. “What is happening now in Afghanistan is a human rights issue that transcends the game of cricket. And while we would love to see players such as Rashid Khan play against Australia, hosting this Test match cannot be considered if that same opportunity to play the game is denied to Roya Samim and her teammates,” the ACA said in its statement.

As per reports, Ahmadullah Wasiq, the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission told media that it was not ‘necessary’ for women to play cricket as “they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this.”

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

