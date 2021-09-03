Friday, September 3, 2021
Delhi: Mysterious tunnel connecting Legislative Assembly to Red Fort discovered, what we know

The distance between Delhi Legislative Assembly and the Red Fort is about 5 kms.

OpIndia Staff
Secret tunnel connecting Delhi Assembly building and Red Fort found
A mysterious tunnel connecting the Delhi Legislative Assembly building to the Red Fort has been discovered.

The distance between Delhi Legislative Assembly and the Red Fort is about 5 kms. The Delhi Legislative Assembly building was constructed in 1912 during the British rule and was designed by E. Montague Thomas to hold the ‘Imperial Legislative Council and later the Central Legislative Assembly till the new Parliament building was inaugurated. The Red Fort was build during Mughal era and was commissioned by Shah Jahan in 1638, the fifth Mughal emperor.

According to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, the authorities have been able to identify the mouth of the tunnel, but will not dig any further. They plan to refurbish it and make it open to public. Goel further said that the tunnel was likely used by the British “to avoid reprisal while moving freedom fighters.”

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

