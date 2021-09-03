Delhi: Mysterious tunnel connecting Legislative Assembly to Red Fort discovered, what we know

A mysterious tunnel connecting the Delhi Legislative Assembly building to the Red Fort has been discovered.

A tunnel-like structure discovered at the Delhi Legislative Assembly. "It connects to the Red Fort. There is no clarity over its history, but it was used by Britishers to avoid reprisal while moving freedom fighters," said Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel (2.09) pic.twitter.com/OESlRYik69 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

The distance between Delhi Legislative Assembly and the Red Fort is about 5 kms. The Delhi Legislative Assembly building was constructed in 1912 during the British rule and was designed by E. Montague Thomas to hold the ‘Imperial Legislative Council and later the Central Legislative Assembly till the new Parliament building was inaugurated. The Red Fort was build during Mughal era and was commissioned by Shah Jahan in 1638, the fifth Mughal emperor.

We have managed to identify its mouth (origin) but won't dig any further…Soon we will refurbish it and make it available for the public. Hoping the renovation work to be done by August 15 next year: Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel pic.twitter.com/4PctM4WW8V — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

