Monday, September 6, 2021
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Iran is examining possibility of foreign intervention in Afghanistan due to Taliban onslaught on Panjshir: Details

Calling the resistance forces members who lost their lives in the standoff as ‘martyrs’, Khatibzadeh assured that Iran is examining the events in the war-torn country.

OpIndia Staff
Iran-Afghanistan border.
Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh, reacted strongly to the recent attacks on Panjshir, allegedly by Pakistan forces. Tehran Times quoted Khatibzadeh as saying, “We are currently examining (the) possibility of foreign intervention in #Panjshir attacks.”

As per Tehran Times, Iran has condemned the bombing on the last standing bastion of resistance forces in Afghanistan. 

Calling the resistance forces members who lost their lives in the standoff as ‘martyrs’, Khatibzadeh assured that Iran is examining the events in the war-torn country. 

“Iran considers inter-Afghan talks as the only solution to Afghanistan problem,” said Khatibzadeh. “I strongly warn that all red lines and obligations under international law must be observed,” the spokesperson said. 

Khatibzadeh further advised against any outside intervention. “Afghan history shows that direct and indirect intervention will only result in the defeat of the aggressors,” said the spokesperson.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a call on Saturday with his foreign counterparts from Pakistan and China had stressed on the need for an ‘ intra-Afghan dialogue’ to establish peace in the country. The foreign ministers of Iran and China agreed that there is a need to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all tribes and groups.

‘Afghanistan must have a government based on people’s vote’: Iran

Addressing the Afghanistan issue in a first live interview, Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday also suggested that Afghanistan must have a government based on people’s votes. 

“The issue of Afghanistan has shown that the presence of the Americans not only does not create security anywhere, but also undermines security,” said the President snubbing the USA for its unwarranted interference. 

Raisi further informed that Iran currently has offered a safe haven to more than 3 million Afghans displaced from their homes. “The solution to the issue in Afghanistan is the establishment of a government based on people’s vote. The Islamic Republic has always favored the establishment of peace in Afghanistan to stop the bloodshed and fratricide in Afghanistan,” reiterated Raisi. 

Hoping that peace will prevail soon Raisi had specified that it treats Afghanistan’s security issue as its own. “Afghanistan’s security is Iran’s security and we consider not only Afghanistan but also the security and peace of all our neighboring countries as our own security and peace and strengthening relations with them is a central issue and priority of Iran’s foreign policy,” Raisi concluded. 

He also warned foreign entities against infiltrating in a bid to gain control over Afghanistan. “Foreigners should not seek to infiltrate in Afghanistan and want to oppress the Afghan people again. Everyone must allow the people of Afghanistan to decide their own destiny,” he said. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

