On Tuesday (September 7), the police in Paris nabbed three men on the suspicion of looting a high-end jewellery store to the tune of $12 million (10 million euros). The armed robbery was carried out at a Bvlgari store in Place Vendome in Paris, a neoclassical square that epitomises French luxury.

As per reports, a group of three armed men stormed into the newly revamped jewellery store before midday. Equipped with sharp suits, they carried out the heist and then escaped in a BMW car. Four other accused fled on scooters. The French police tracked the three accused down near the Les Halles shopping mall, which is located about 3 km away from the Bvlgari boutique. The cops opened fire at their car, forcing them to flee on their feet. They were eventually arrested while a manhunt had been launched to apprehend the other accused.

Robbers in elegant suits steal jewels worth 10 million euros from Bulgari store in Paris https://t.co/OItBrvGag4 pic.twitter.com/XMdcf5oBGg — Gulf Today (@gulftoday) September 7, 2021

While speaking about the matter, police officer Noura B. informed, “It’s not the first time Place Vendome is targeted…These weren’t (just) pistols they were armed with. Using large guns, taking that kind of risk … is something that happens rarely.” The Bvlgari store was recently renovated for expansion onto the Place Vendome, besides the inclusion of marble columns to highlight Roman origins. The boutique is owned by Bernard Arnault’s LVMH. Reportedly, several jewellery stores were targeted in the Place Vendome area recently, with a heist of $2.4 million in July at a Chaumet Store and another at Dinh Van.