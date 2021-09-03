Two Muslim youths Mohammad Arzoo and Mohammad Aurangzeb from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand accused East Singhbhum police for forcing them into gay sex and insulting Islam after being questioned in a criminal case on August 26. The news was reported in a website called ‘MuslimMirror’.

This news was also widely shared by various Twitter handles garnering a lot of retweets and reach.

Some claimed that Muslims in India do not have legal recourse.

Jamshedpur is a town of East Singhbhum known for steel industry of Tata Group. But East Singhbhum police rubbished the allegations as a bundle of blatant lies and misleading.

Police sources while speaking to OpIndia said that not two but three youths were called for questioning at Kadma police station in a case related to kidnapping of a girl by a man who is said to be their friend. But they were released after initial questioning and handed-over to their parents.

This is surprising that only two youths made written allegation and demanded FIR against seven cops and officer in-charge of Kadma police station Manoj Kumar Thakur for sexual harassment and religious discrimination.

They alleged that they were beaten and threatened to be sent to Afghanistan and that they were asked to strip naked for gay sex and their religion was abused. They claimed the policemen made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The officer in-charge declined to give any clarification. “Since they have leveled allegations against me I should not comment. Kadma police station is situated in the heart of Jamshedpur and such kinds of things can’t go undetected. This is an attempt to create communal frenzy,” said Thakur.

On the complaint; East Singhbhum SSP Dr. M Tamil Vanan ordered an inquiry.

On being contacted East Singhbhum SP Subhash Chandra Jat termed the allegation baseless, misleading and malicious. “Nothing has come out in the inquiry. There is no shred of truth in this,” said SP.

Leftist media and Kolhan division of Jharkhand

This is the same Kolhan division that Leftist media had successfully converted as a laboratory to paddle the narrative of ‘minority in threat in BJP ruled Jharkhand’. Two years back in 2019 in Saraikela- Kharsawan district a suspected bike thief after Tabrez Ansari was caught and thrashed by the mob and he died later on. This was widely picked and reported by media. It was later confirmed in autopsy that he died of heart attack and murder charges were dropped against 11 accused.