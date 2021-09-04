Saturday, September 4, 2021
Kabul: Women’s protests turns violent, protesters say Taliban attacked them with tear gas shells

The protesters took to the streets to demand rights for women in Afghanistan, which has fallen to the control of the Taliban.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: TOLO News
A women’s protest in Kabul, Afghanistan turned violent after the Taliban prevented the protesters from marching to the presidential palace in the city. The protesters alleged that the Taliban attacked them with tear gas shells.

The visuals of the protests are circulating on social media.

One local news media shared a video that showed an Afghan woman bleeding from her head.

Women have been protesting in Afghanistan demanding “equal rights and full participation in political life.” The protesters took to the streets on Friday as well.

According to CNN, “a group called the Women’s Political Participation Network marched on the street in front of Afghanistan’s Finance Ministry, chanting slogans and holding signs demanding involvement in the Afghan government and calling for constitutional law. Footage showed a brief confrontation between a Taliban guard and some of the women, and a man’s voice could be heard saying, ‘Go away!’ before chanting resumed.”

There have been concerns regarding women’s rights in Afghanistan ever since the Taliban regime took over the country. The Jihadist outfit is known to enforce a fundamentalist interpetration of the Islamic Shariah law.

Searched termswomen protest afghanistan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

