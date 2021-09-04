A women’s protest in Kabul, Afghanistan turned violent after the Taliban prevented the protesters from marching to the presidential palace in the city. The protesters alleged that the Taliban attacked them with tear gas shells.

According to the protesters, Taliban forces used tear gas to stop the protest.

The visuals of the protests are circulating on social media.

Taliban trying to stop women march which happening second day in row.

One local news media shared a video that showed an Afghan woman bleeding from her head.

کابل ښار کې د ښځو لاریون په تاوتریخوالي اوښتیhttps://t.co/lZaqa6w45d pic.twitter.com/ujpbh0uJGu — ShamshadNews (@Shamshadnetwork) September 4, 2021

The protesters took to the streets to demand rights for women in Afghanistan, which has fallen to the control of the Taliban.

کابل کې نن بیا ځینې مېرمنې سړکونو ته راوتلي او خپل حقونه غواړي.

دوی وایي راتلونکي حکومت کې دې یې رول پام وړ وي.#طلوع‌نیوز pic.twitter.com/eNVT8XEWYk — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) September 4, 2021

Women have been protesting in Afghanistan demanding “equal rights and full participation in political life.” The protesters took to the streets on Friday as well.

According to CNN, “a group called the Women’s Political Participation Network marched on the street in front of Afghanistan’s Finance Ministry, chanting slogans and holding signs demanding involvement in the Afghan government and calling for constitutional law. Footage showed a brief confrontation between a Taliban guard and some of the women, and a man’s voice could be heard saying, ‘Go away!’ before chanting resumed.”

There have been concerns regarding women’s rights in Afghanistan ever since the Taliban regime took over the country. The Jihadist outfit is known to enforce a fundamentalist interpetration of the Islamic Shariah law.