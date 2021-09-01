On September 1, Kashmir Police denied the reports that claimed 60 youth have gone missing from Kashmir amid Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Some #SocialMedia platforms are running that 60 youth have gone #missing from different parts of the #Kashmir Valley amid the taliban takeover of Afghanistan. This is totally #fake news: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 1, 2021

In a tweet, IGP Kashmir said, “Some #SocialMedia platforms are running that 60 youth have gone #missing from different parts of the #Kashmir Valley amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. This is #fake news.”

Several news platforms have covered the reports that 60 youth have allegedly gone missing from different parts of Kashmir since the Taliban took over Afghanistan. In a report titled “Amid Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan, A Worrying Trend In J&K”, NDTV claimed the ripple effect of US troops withdrawing from Afghanistan is seen in the valley.

NDTV quoted Vijay Kumar about the issue of 60 young men going missing from their homes in the last couple of months. NDTV had quoted him saying, “They said they are going to attend on someone or for some work, but now they are missing. This is a serious concern. We have been asking and appealing to all misguided youth who have joined terror groups to quit violence and return to the mainstream.”

Assuming NDTV quoted IPS Vijay Kumar, who is currently posted as IGP Kashmir, the quote did not stand genuine after IGP Kashmir has stated that the reports are fake. Navbharat Times also quoted IGP Vijay Kumar based on NDTV’s report.

Other portals that covered the reports include News18, The Kashmiriyat, Hindustan and several others.

While speaking to OpIndia, the office of IGP Kashmir confirmed there is a standard procedure under which Kashmir Police takes action against the portals and agencies that spread fake news. Action will be taken against these portals that have covered the fake news about 60 youth going missing as well.