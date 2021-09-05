On Saturday, some Muslim women belonging to the women’s wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hindi, Girls Islamic Organisation, were found distributing pamphlets encouraging non-Muslim girls between the age of 15-25 to wear hijab.

#Nagpur Walkers street…. 6 – 7 peaceful Girls are trying to convince Hindu girls to wear Hijab and how to wear hijab.#Secularism pic.twitter.com/Y4ocN2iJ0c — भारत पुनरुत्थान Bharata Punarutthana (@punarutthana) September 4, 2021

The pamphlet encouraged girls between age of 15-25 years to ‘spread knowledge of Quran and Sunnah’. The incident reportedly happened at Walker Street near the Chief Minister’s residence in Nagpur.

The incident was also caught on camera where some local people objected to getting minor girls to wear hijab like this.

Same incident captured.same kind of incident I shared on my TL.

This kind of incidents happened in 20 different places at Nagpur.



ह्या हिन्दु मुलींचे विचर ऐका 😡😡😡👇 pic.twitter.com/WJiwv8gYPM — ηιℓιмα (@Nilima_W) September 4, 2021

In a heated argument, where the local resident is politely asking Muslim women to not get Hindu girls to wear a hijab, a religious symbol for Islam, the Muslim women who had gathered to get non-Muslim girls to wear one started screaming and yelling, drowning the voice of the local residents. The three non-Muslim girls, of which at least one was a minor, claimed that they wore the hijab out of their own free will.

Interestingly, the pamphlet distributed on 4th September to encourage non-Muslim girls to wear hijab read ‘Hijab Day’, when in reality so-called World Hijab Day falls on 1st February every year.

The local residents then reached out to the police station to file a complaint.

.. @Dev_Fadnavis sir 🙏🏻



This is the situation in Nagpur where girls are forced to wear hijab by other women that too in front of CM @OfficeofUT's bunglow, Civil Lines.



Kindly look into the matter.@SunainaHoley pic.twitter.com/lfNMrXqzaP — SDeshmukh (@SDesh01) September 4, 2021

One of the local residents said that they had gone for a walk near the CM residence where they saw 15-20 Muslim women wearing hijab had stopped 3-4 Hindu girls and were asking them to wear a hijab. He alleged that the women claimed 4th September was ‘World Hijab Day’ and every person can wear a hijab. As mentioned earlier, ‘World Hijab Day’ falls on 1st February every year.

“Some women even claimed that they were Hindus and were wearing hijabs willingly, which they were lying. The women then left and we got the girls to remove the hijab. These (Muslim) women then walked a little further towards the CM bungalow where their husbands or brothers were waiting for them on scooters. They immediately got on the scooters and went away,” he said.

He further said that they complained to police and the police reached immediately where they handed over the material distributed by the women to the police.

A VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) leader said that they condemn such incidents and it is a matter of shame that such a situation has arisen in Nagpur which resembles that of burqa and Sharia of Afghanistan.

Police is currently investigating the case.

Girls Islamic Organisation

Girls Islamic Organisation is the women’s wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, an Islamic organisation which was formed in 1948 in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. It was founded as an off-shoot of Jamaat-e-Islami which was split into separate organisations after the partition of India in 1947. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind was twice banned by the Government of India.

In a meeting held in 1990, Sirajul Hasan, then Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind had declared that the separation of Kashmir was inevitable. In 1991, Abdul Aziz, deputy Amir of organisation had claimed that a plebiscite should be held in Kashmir. The banned terror outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was the students wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s official objective is establishment of Islamic way of life in all aspects of life.