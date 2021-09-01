Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Mangaluru: Police inspector Albert Lasrado stops Hindu activist’s car, asks him to remove religious sticker

Albert Lasrado, who stopped the car for allegedly checking the documents, demanded that the Hindu activists pay a fine for putting up religious stickers on the car, claiming that the stickers were against the law.

OpIndia Staff
Traffic police stops Hindu activists, asks them to remove religious stickers from the car/ Image Source: Daijiworld
The Mangaluru traffic police stopped a car belonging to Hindu activists on Tuesday and questioned them over the religious stickers they had put up over the car, fuelling a war of words between the police officials and Hindu activists.

According to the reports, on Tuesday, August 31, Assistant sub-inspector Albert Lasrado stopped Hindu activist Babish Poojary, who was travelling in his Maruti car near the Thokottu flyover. Albert Lasrado, who stopped the car for allegedly checking the documents, demanded that the Hindu activists pay a fine for putting up religious stickers on the car, claiming that the stickers were against the law.

Hindu activist Babish Poojary refused to remove the stickers from his car, saying they were his religious feelings. However, the traffic police assistant sub-inspector Albert Lasrado demanded that the Hindu activist removed the stickers. “Team Parashuram” and “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah” appearing on the number plate of the car and also the “Om Sai” and “Swami Koragajja” stickers were fixed on the window glasses.

A heated argument erupted between the cop and Hindu activists over removing Hindu religious stickers from the car. Arjun Madoor of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who arrived on the scene, said that the cop wanted the stickers to be removed because of religious considerations. The Hindu activists alleged said that the assistant sub-inspector is opposed to the Hindu religion. They demanded the state government remove him from his post and urged the senior officials will be urged to take action.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

