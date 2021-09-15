Gory visuals from Faroe Island in Denmark where over 1400 dolphins were killed over the weekend in the name of ‘Grindadrap’, a local tradition, has sent shock waves. The images and videos of the shoreline becoming red with the blood of thousands of dead dolphins have sparked outrage.

In what is believed to be a ‘record catch’, the mammals were herded by motorboats towards the shore and killed using harpoons and power drills. Reportedly, 1428 white-sided dolphins were killed during the hunt and distributed amongst locals for consumption.

Supporters defend the tradition

The supporters of whaling claimed that the practice is an important part of their cultural identity and is being practised for hundreds of years. They also said it is a sustainable way of gathering food from nature.

The Faroese government said that around 600 pilot whales are caught every year, however, the number this year has shocked even the locals.

Locals and activists share images and visuals of the island

Outraging over the incident, a local demanded the practise should be stopped. “It is time for DENMARK to stop the bloody slaughter in the Faroe Islands! Yesterday over 1,400 dolphins were slaughtered! TIME FOR YOU TO ACT!” the handle tweeted asking the government to take some action.

@MettePrime It is time for DENMARK to stop the bloody slaughter in the Faroe Islands! Yesterday over 1,400 dolphins were slaughtered! TIME FOR YOU TO ACT! pic.twitter.com/yGlvPvbrX5 — peter baldwin (@petethepunk) September 13, 2021

Animal rights activist ‘Blue Planet Society’ calling the act barbaric shared visuals of hundreds of dolphins lying dead on the shore.

A massacre.



An estimated ONE THOUSAND white-sided dolphins cruelly slaughtered in the Faroe Islands last night.



Read more here https://t.co/yc2Gkx3am3



📷 Palli Asbjornsson Justesen pic.twitter.com/J7UvTVY2bi — Blue Planet Society (@Seasaver) September 13, 2021

Another handle sharing a video of the dead dolphins said that the tradition is almost 500 years old.

This section may not be suitable for some people



Nearly 1,500 dolphins were slaughtered in one night in the Faroe Islands in Denmark, due to a tradition inherited from their ancestors called Grindadráp, this tradition dates back to 500 years ago, and the entire coast turned red. pic.twitter.com/o5ZJuS0gca — THE GLOBAL NEWS. (@THE_GLOBE_N) September 14, 2021

What is Grindadrap?

Grindadráp is the local name for a yearly traditional event where people of the Faroe Islands, a self-governing archipelago under Denmark, hunt long-finned pilot whales, white-sided dolphins and other sea mammals.

The locals say whaling is essential to their survival and the meat and blubber are needed for sustenance.

However, some locals are now protesting against the tradition. “Killing white-sided dolphins is legal but it’s not popular”, said Sjurdur Skaale, a Danish MP.

“It was a big mistake,” said Olavur Sjurdarberg, the chairman of the Faroese Whalers Association, who chose to not participate in the festival. He said that killings should have been stopped after the numbers were known. “Somebody should have known better, most people are in shock about what happened,” he said.