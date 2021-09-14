Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Pakistani spy pretends to be Jasleen Brar from Bathinda to honeytrap army men, one accomplice Jaswinder Singh arrested

As per reports, Punjab man Jaswinder Singh passed on the OTP for WhatsApp to the Pakistani operative who then used the chat app to talk to Army personnel.

OpIndia Staff
Jaswinder Singh
A man named Jaswinder Singh arrested in Ludhiana for providing access to army personnel to Pakistani spy (Image: ANI)
50

On September 13, an investigation team of Incharge, CIA-3 Ludhiana and Counter-Intelligence Ludhiana, arrested one Jaswinder Singh over alleged likes with a Pakistani spy who identified herself to him as Jasleen Brar from Bathinda. As per Paramjit Singh, Ludhiana Police Commissioner, Jaswinder has been accused of providing access of Indian defense personnel to the spy.

Police Commissioner confirmed that Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO) was using WhatsApp number activated using OTP provided by Jaswinder Singh to honey trap Army Personnel. During the investigation, investigating agencies found that PIO had chatted with at least seven Defence Personnel. Further investigation of the chat is being done.

Notably, PIO also managed to get access to two WhatsApp groups of defence personnel and was monitoring the chats allegedly to honey trap more army personnel using social engineering. Police said that Jaswinder also received Rs 10,000 from PIO in his bank account and transferred the amount to another bank account in Pune, Maharashtra, based on the instructions of PIO.

There were some audio clips that were checked by the investigating agencies. They found that PIO had asked Jaswinder to go to Jaipur Bus Stand and receive a CD. Agencies are verifying the details. Police Commissioner said, “Whatsapp chats have confirmed contact between seven defence personnel and the PIO. Further analysis of Whatsapp chats being done.”

Multiple cases of honey trap emerged in recent times

In June 2021, Delhi Police arrested a 40-year-old man for impersonating an Indian Army Officer. He revealed during interrogation that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence(ISI) was trying to honey trap him as they considered him to be a real officer. In January 2021, Rajasthan CID in a joint operation detained the husband of a former sarpanch, identified as Satyanarayan Paliwal, based on intelligence input. As per the reports, he was honey-trapped by the women wing of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. During his interrogation, Paliwal confessed that he had shared confidential documents on social media. 

honey trap, jaswinder singh, pakistan man honey trap, pakistan spy
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

