On January 7 in Rajasthan, the CID in a joint operation detained the husband of a former sarpanch, identified as Satyanarayan Paliwal, based on intelligence input. As per the reports, he was honey-trapped by the women wing of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. During his interrogation, Paliwal confessed that he had shared confidential documents on social media. He was taken to Jaipur for further interrogation.

Satyanarayan Paliwal, a resident of Jaisalmer, has been booked & arrested by CID (Special Branch) on charges of espionage. He has confessed to being in touch with an agent of Pakistan intelligence agency & possessing sensitive military information: Rajasthan Police pic.twitter.com/lkCx8f82hb — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021

As per reports, Paliwal has been shared information with ISI’s agents for the last one year. The information included the Indian Army’s confidential positioning and movements etc. The region comes under Lathi police station. The information was shared with the police by Indian intelligence and security agencies. Paliwal has now been arrested.

Paliwal was in contact with two women from Pakistan

As per reports, the ISI hone-trappers sent Paliwal a friend request on social media and honey-trapped him. He had got two friend requests from women living in Pakistan. One of them identified herself as a journalist while others said she was working with a private company.

A report in TOI has stated that the ISI has been trying hard to get details of troop movements and positioning around the Pokhran Field Firing range in Jaisalmer, close to the Pakistan border.

Paliwal has allegedly been communicating with the women on a regular basis. One of the women had also contacted him over WhatsApp from an Indian number. Being the husband of the sarpanch, it was easier for him to get information about the Army’s activities as the sarpanch has to give certificates to regiments for firing and other activities. He took advantage of his wife’s position and started collecting confidential information to pass on to the women.

As per the reports, the intelligence bureau got a tip about the honey-trap after which vigil on Paliwal was increased. After confirming the fact that he was passing on the information, he was detained and inquired. During the probe, Paliwal confessed to sharing information but insisted that he has not taken any money for it.

Umesh Mishra, ADG Rajasthan intelligence confirmed the case and said that Paliwal was detained on suspicion of passing on strategic information from Lathi area. He was taken to Jaipur for intensive investigation.

How honey-traps work?

Honey-trapping someone to get strategic information is not a new strategy. As per the experts, trained agents, even men pretending to be women, use social media platforms to trap naïve men. Pakistan’s ISI has been allegedly using the strategy against India on a large scale. Women agents of ISI contact people working in different fields on social media and befriend them. Once the men start to have faith in them or fall in love with them, they begin to gather strategic information. In case the men try to get out of their trap, they start blackmailing them that they will reveal their name to the security agencies.