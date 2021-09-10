PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the Covid-19 related situation in the country. The topics covered in the meeting included a review of the prevailing Covid-19 scenario, preparedness of the health systems to respond, availability of medical oxygen and matters relating to production, supply and distribution of Covid-19 vaccine.

In the meeting, it was discussed that across the world, there are countries where the number of active Covid cases continues to remain high. In India too, the figures from states like Maharashtra & Kerala, indicate that there can be no room for complacency. However, the weekly positivity was at less than 3% for the 10th consecutive week.

PM was briefed about the concentration of cases in a few geographies, districts with high test positivity as well as the week-on-week test positivity rate in the country.

PM Modi spoke about the need for constant genome sequencing to monitor the emergence of mutants. The officers informed him that INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics) now consists of 28 labs distributed across the country. The lab network is also linked with a hospital network for clinical correlation. Sewage sampling is also being done for genomic surveillance. PM was apprised that states have been requested to share SARS COV2 positive samples with INSACOG regularly.

The prime minister reviewed the status of augmentation of bed capacity for paediatric care and augmentation of facilities supported under the ‘COVID Emergency Response Package II’. It was also discussed that States have been advised to redesign and orient primary care & block level health infrastructure in these areas to manage the situation in rural areas. PM was also informed that the states are being asked to maintain a buffer stock for drugs used in management of Covid-19, Mucormycosis, MIS-C at the district level.

PM Modi was further briefed about the increase in isolation beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds and paediatric ICUs and pediatric ventilators. A significant number of ICU beds and Oxygen beds will be further added in the coming months.

Narendra Modi spoke about the need to ensure adequate testing across the country in the meeting. Officers informed the PM about the support being given to 433 Districts to establish RT-PCR lab facility in public health facilities.

PM said that the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA plants, need to be rapidly augmented. Efforts are also on to install 961 Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage Tanks and 1,450 Medical Gas Pipeline Systems with an aim to support at least one such unit per district. The Ambulance network is also being augmented to ensure at least one ambulance per block. PM also reviewed the status of PSA oxygen plants coming up across the country. PM was also updated that around 1 lakh oxygen concentrators and 3 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed to the states.

On Vaccines, PM was apprised that around 58% of India’s adult population has received the first dose and around 18% of India’s adult population has received the second dose. PM was updated about the vaccine pipeline and increased supply of vaccines.

Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Principal Scientific Advisor, Health Secretary, Member Health NITI Aayog and other important officials were present in the meeting.