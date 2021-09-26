In the 81st episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat‘, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a record-breaking sale of Khadi on October 2 and during the upcoming festival season. He added that Khadi was made the identity of freedom by Mahatma Gandhi. He further urged people to buy Khadi products like handloom, handicraft and other products from local markets, promoting the ‘Vocal For Local’ initiative.

He said, “Bapu had connected cleanliness with independence; the same way he had made Khadi the identity of freedom. Today in the 75th year of freedom, when we are celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, we can say with satisfaction today that our young generation today is giving khadi the place of pride that khadi had during the freedom struggle.”

PM Modi recalled how Khadi sales had increased exponentially in recent years. He pointed out the fact that Delhi’s Khadi India store made sales worth Rs.1 crore in 2020 in a single day on October 2. Notably, the same stored repeated such high amounts of sales after October 2, 2020, three more times. PM Modi said, “Today, the production of khadi and handloom has increased multiple times, and its demand too has increased. You do know that there were many such occasions when the business of more than a crore rupees has been transacted in the khadi showroom in Delhi.”

‘Break all records of Khadi sales under “Vocal For Local” initiative’

Urging everyone to buy Khadi from local stores, PM Modi said, “I too would like to remind you again that on October 2, on revered Bapu’s birth anniversary, let us together aim for another new record. In your city, wherever khadi is sold, handloom is sold, handicraft is sold, and now that the festival of Diwali is there, for the festive season, every khadi, handloom, cottage industry purchase of yours should strengthen the campaign for ‘Vocal for Local’, it should break all old records.”