PM Modi formally met the Indian Paralympians on Thursday (September 9) after they etched history at Paralympics 2020 by winning 19 medals – five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. Before Tokyo Paralympics 2020, India had won 12 medals (4 medals of each colour) in all previous Paralympics appearances combined.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian contingent who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics



(Picture courtesy: Prime Minister’s Office) pic.twitter.com/t2RhrSg0Jc — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

The party hosted by the Prime Minister was in line with the one he had hosted for Indian Olympic athletes at his official residence on 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on August 16.

The pictures of the memorable event were shared on PM Narendra Modi’s official website. In one of the pictures, the Prime Minsiter was seen encouraging Para-Badminton player silver medal winner and IAS officer Suhas LY by giving him a pat on his back.

A pat on the back for a multi-talented Indian achiever – Suhas L.Y. (source: narendramodi.in)

In another picture titled “Medal Pe Charcha with Krishna Nagar”, PM Modi was seen interacting with a group of Paralympic participants including Krishna Nagar who won Gold in Men’s singles SH6 badminton at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

PM Modi in conversation with Para-Badminton player Krishna Nagar (source: narendramodi.in)

PM Modi was clicked keenly hearing the inspirational journey of Palak Kohli, the para-shuttler star from Jalandhar, who recently made history by becoming the youngest para-badminton player in the world to qualify for Tokyo Paralympics 2021.

PM Modi speaking to Palak Kohli, the youngest para-shuttler star from Jalandhar

Many other pictures from the event were shared on Narendra Modi’s official website.

Tête-à-Tête with powerlifter Sakina Khatun

Powered conversation with Sakina Khatun and coach Farman Basha

Celebrating the Historic Success Together

PM Narendra Modi accepted an autographed stole from the Tokyo Paralympic 2020 participants. The picture of the PM donning the stole presented to him by the Paralympians titled: “Autographed stole from Winners to The Leader who Inspires Them”, was also shared on the website.

Announcing on Sunday that the Prime Minister will be hosting the Paralympians this week, Union minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur said that Modi has always had a “vision” for inclusive participation in sports, so creating more opportunities for specially-abled athletes was a part of that idea.

Tokyo Paralympians thank Modi government for the support they received

After their exemplary performance at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, the Indian para-athletes had thanked the Modi government for the support they received. Times Now talked to four medal winners in the 2020 Paralympics. Sharad Kumar, who won a bronze medal in the High Jump T63 event at the Tokyo Games, revealed that even athletes from other nations have complimented the Indian government’s efforts to provide support to para-athletes. He said such recognition and effort that the government has made is much bigger than any medal for the athletes.

Sharad appreciated the efforts of the Government of India as they are trying to bring the athletes in equally. The government is observing what athletes need in terms of facilities or equipment and approving them accordingly. The motivation from the government helps the athletes to look at things professionally, which is bringing the much-needed change in the para-sports, he said.

The medal tally

In Tokyo Paralympics, India has won 19 medals which is the best ever performance in a single edition of the games. India has won five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals and stood at 24th position in the games. In the last games, India was able to send only 19 athletes who won four medals. But this time, India sent a 54-strong team of para-athletes who lived up to the expectations and won medals like never before.