Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead in Baghambari Mutt in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Monday, September 20. A forensic team and a special team is investigating the matter. According to preliminary reports, the Mahant was found hanging.

According to reports, a suicide note has been recovered by the police. In the note, one of Giri’s disciples has been held responsible for the death, police said.

On receiving the information of the death, IG KP Singh, DIG, along with other police personnel reached the spot and started the probe. The body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has expressed its condolences over the death.

It may be noted that the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president and his once disciple Swami Anand Giri had not been on good terms after the latter was expelled from the Niranjani Akhara over accusations of financial irregularities. Swami Anand Giri had accused Mahant Narendra Giri of completely ruining the Hanuman temple on the banks of Sangam and the ashram of Niranjani Akhara. Anand Giri had also referred to his mentor, Mahant Narendra Giri, as an opponent of Sanatan Dharma. He had accused the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president of constantly engaging in anti-religious activities and weakening Sanatan Dharma.

Currently, investigations are underway as police are trying to ascertain whether the death of the Mahant was a suicide or a murder.