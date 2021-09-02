Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeSocial MediaFake video claiming death of actor Sidharth Shukla captured by CCTV goes viral: Here...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial MediaFact-CheckSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Fake video claiming death of actor Sidharth Shukla captured by CCTV goes viral: Here is the truth

Minutes after actor Sidharth Shukla's death was reported, a video went viral on social media where a man in workout gear can be seen having a heart attack and dying within minutes.

OpIndia Staff
Fake videos of Sidharth Shukla's death goes viral on internet
2

Just minutes after news reports emerged that actor Sidharth Shukla died due to a heart attack, some social media users took to Twitter to post a video claiming that the footage of the actor’s death was captured on CCTV.

A social media user identified as @HalkutManus posted CCTV footage to claim that Sidharth Shukla’s tragic death due to a heart attack was captured on a CCTV camera.

In the viral video, a young man in his workout gear can be seen climbing steps, who suddenly stops as he faces discomfort. He sits on the steps to take a bit of rest. The young man can be seen in massive pain, who presses his chest and arms. A minute later, the young man, who is being claimed as Sidharth Shukla, tries to climb the steps, however, he suffers further discomfort again.

As he sits on the steps, he loses his consciousness and collapses onto the floor.

The purported video that has gone viral on the internet is not connected to the deceased actor Sidharth Shukla.

Fact Check:

The viral video has been doing rounds on the internet for over a week now. The CCTV footage was captured from an apartment in Bengaluru. The video pertains to an incident in which a 33-year-old young man from Bengaluru died due to a heart attack after his workout.

The young man collapsed due to a heart attack after a gym session. Incidentally, there is a time stamp on the CCTV footage that clearly shows that the incident was recorded on 25-August-2021, almost a week before Sidharth Shukla’s death.

Hence, the video has no connection to Sidharth Shukla’s death whatsoever.

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. The 40-year-old actor suffered a massive heart attack in the morning that led to his death.

He gained popularity by his role in serials like Balika Vadhu and also emerged as the winner in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He also acted in Dil Se Dil Tak and hosted the crime drama series Savdhaan India and the reality show India’s Got Talent. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

According to reports, last night, he took his medicines but did not wake up in the morning.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssidharth shukla death, sidharth shukla death video, sidharth shukla death viral video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Fake video claiming death of actor Sidharth Shukla captured by CCTV goes viral: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Minutes after actor Sidharth Shukla's death was reported, a video went viral on social media where a man in workout gear can be seen having a heart attack and dying within minutes.
News Reports

Jharkhand: Cops thrash army jawan in Chatra for not wearing mask, video goes viral

Vijay Deo Jha -
An Indian army jawan Pawan Kumar Yadav was badly beaten up in Chatra district in Jharkhand on Wednesday for not wearing mask by cops who were themselves not wearing one

Priyanka Chopra’s Bvlgari mangalsutra photoshoot triggers ‘feminists’, call it ‘symbol of patriarchal oppression’

Syed Ali Shah Geelani: A lifetime of peddling Pakistan’s agenda in Jammu and Kashmir. A profile

The Pioneer Editor and former BJP MP Chandan Mitra passes away, condolences pour in

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani buried within hours of his death even as Pakistan scrambled to instigate locals

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
572,845FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com