Just minutes after news reports emerged that actor Sidharth Shukla died due to a heart attack, some social media users took to Twitter to post a video claiming that the footage of the actor’s death was captured on CCTV.

A social media user identified as @HalkutManus posted CCTV footage to claim that Sidharth Shukla’s tragic death due to a heart attack was captured on a CCTV camera.

In the viral video, a young man in his workout gear can be seen climbing steps, who suddenly stops as he faces discomfort. He sits on the steps to take a bit of rest. The young man can be seen in massive pain, who presses his chest and arms. A minute later, the young man, who is being claimed as Sidharth Shukla, tries to climb the steps, however, he suffers further discomfort again.

As he sits on the steps, he loses his consciousness and collapses onto the floor.

Actor #SiddharthShukla Dies Of an Heart Attack.

Confirmed by Cooper Hospital. Om Shanti. 🙏🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/0G3D0WuMhJ — 649 Days Since Kohli 💯 🏏 (@HalkatManus) September 2, 2021

The purported video that has gone viral on the internet is not connected to the deceased actor Sidharth Shukla.

Fact Check:

The viral video has been doing rounds on the internet for over a week now. The CCTV footage was captured from an apartment in Bengaluru. The video pertains to an incident in which a 33-year-old young man from Bengaluru died due to a heart attack after his workout.

The young man collapsed due to a heart attack after a gym session. Incidentally, there is a time stamp on the CCTV footage that clearly shows that the incident was recorded on 25-August-2021, almost a week before Sidharth Shukla’s death.

33 years young man died due to #HeartAttack, after workout in #gym in Bangalore. His final moments captured on CCTV. Youngsters should be careful about excessive workout. They should do gyming only after a thorough #Heart checkup and advice from doctor👇 pic.twitter.com/iFOKBf5WVq — Arun Deshpande 🇮🇳 75🇮🇳 (@ArunDeshpande20) September 1, 2021

Hence, the video has no connection to Sidharth Shukla’s death whatsoever.

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. The 40-year-old actor suffered a massive heart attack in the morning that led to his death.

He gained popularity by his role in serials like Balika Vadhu and also emerged as the winner in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He also acted in Dil Se Dil Tak and hosted the crime drama series Savdhaan India and the reality show India’s Got Talent. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

According to reports, last night, he took his medicines but did not wake up in the morning.