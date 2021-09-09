Thursday, September 9, 2021
Spain: Bishop quits Church after falling in love with a satanic erotica writer, colleagues say he may be ‘possessed by demon’

The ex-bishop Xavier Novell
Bishop Xavier Novell, image via BBC
How often do you come across bishops abandoning Christ for the love of a ‘satanic erotica’ novelist? Xavier Novell, a Spanish bishop who was earlier one of the rising stars of the Church has done just that.

The bishop has quit the Roman Catholic Church after falling in love with a divorced psychologist and erotic novelist Silvia Caballol. “I have fallen in love and want to do things properly,” exclaimed the now-ex-bishop, Xavier Novell.

As per reports, Novell the 52-year-old Bishop’s love story gained widespread media attention and expected criticism in the Church circle. Novell’s former colleagues believe that the bishop has been possessed by demons. Interestingly, Novell also performed exorcisms in the past. 

“This is not a problem of celibacy but rather of infestation,” one remarked, seemingly critical of Novell’s decision. Whereas, Dominican nun Lucía Caram said he was “out of his mind”.

Reports suggest that Novell’s scandalous departure from the Church has shocked the religious community. As per BBC, Novell had met several officials from the Vatican and even the Pope himself before tendering his resignation. 

Novell who was considered a ‘rising star’ and had become Spain’s youngest bishop at the age of 41, now is looking for employment as a crop expert or agronomist in Barcelona. 

Well, Novell’s current romantic story is not the first. Before he became the man of God, Novell wanted to marry an 18-year-old girl and dreamt of marrying and having kids. 

Meanwhile, the present love of his life, Caballol is known to author books like “The Hell of Gabriel’s Lust” and a trilogy called “Amnesia.” Caballol’s work revolves around the themes of madness, lust, sadism, God and Satan. 

Her publisher describes Caballol as a “dynamic and transgressive author (who) turns upside down our ideas of morality and ethics.”

Novell’s story, however, has once again ruffled feathers in different dioceses giving rise to debates on celibacy and faith within the Church. 

