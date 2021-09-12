Taliban celebrated the beheading of an Afghan soldier, and raised slogans in the name of their leader, a report by the Washington Examiner says. According to the report, published on the 10th of September, the 36 second video was posted in a private Taliban chat room. It is not clear precisely when the video was made.

The video shows the Afghan soldiers lying on his back on the ground, surrounded by seven Talibs, including the one filming the gruesome spectacle. Of them, five carried rifles while the sixth had two knives with him.

The Talibs held the decapitated head by the hair of the victim and raised slogans. They are heard shouting, “God is great and long life to Ameer ul momeneen Mullah Haybat Uallah Akhunzada!” Towards the end of the video, the leader of the group says, “Shoot him! He has to look shot!”

Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, a Special Ops Commander who has overseen police and army training, told the Washington Examiner that he has seen 3 decapitated bodies during his 10 tours of Afghanistan.

He said, referring to the Taliban, “These people commit crimes against humanity that pale in comparison to other groups in history. Some of their torture methods are to skin a person alive.”

“There is nothing good about these people. After 20 years of taking the Taliban off the planet permanently or putting them in confinement where should stay the rest of their lives, the Obama administration decided to let them go, and now they are holding the highest positions in the Afghanistan government,” he added.

There are multiple reports of grisly crimes committed by the Jihadist outfit. A woman who had come over to India from Afghanistan had earlier revealed that Taliban has sex with dead bodies. She had said, “They rape dead bodies too. They don’t care whether the person is dead or alive… Can you imagine this?” She had also revealed that women were being shot by the outfit in Afghanistan.