Monday, September 6, 2021
Afghanistan: Taliban kills 8-month pregnant police officer in front of husband and children

Banu Negar was shot dead at her home in Firozkoh, the capital of the province. Three men searched the house after arriving at her home, tied up the family member before proceeding to execute her. The incident occurred on Saturday.

Afghanistan: Taliban kills 8-month pregnant police officer in front of husband and children
An eight month pregnant police officer in Afghanistan was shot dead by the Taliban at the Ghor province in the country, Daily Mail has reported. According to the report, eyewitnesses have said that the woman was executed in front of her husband and children after door-to-door searches. The woman has been identified as one Banu Negar.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujaheed claimed that the Jihadist outfit was not involved in the murder. He said, ‘We are aware of the incident and I am confirming that the Taliban have not killed her, our investigation is ongoing.’ The spokesman blamed it on ‘personal enmity or something else’.

According to the report, Banu Negar was shot dead at her home in Firozkoh, the capital of the province. Three men searched the house after arriving at her home, tied up the family member before proceeding to execute her. The incident occurred on Saturday.

The details of the murder remain murky as there is palpable fear of retribution among the people of Firozkoh. The BBC reported that relatives of the women had supplied gruesome images that showed a heavily disfigured body and a blood splattered wall.

The incident occurs on the backdrop of the Taliban attempting to portray itself as a moderate organisation. However, there have been multiple reports of the Jihadist group going door to door to hunt down those who collaborated with the American and NATO forces.

Only recently, the group had cracked down on women’s rights protesters in Kabul who had taken to the streets to demand greater participation for women in governance and other areas of public life. The protest had turned violent and the women had alleged that they were attacked with tear gas shells.

