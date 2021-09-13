A video of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Sajjad Nomani has come to light in which he alleged that Hindu boys are indulging in ‘Love Jihad’. The video was uploaded on September 9. Nomani claimed that over 5,000 Muslim girls have run away with Hindu boys, got married to them and converted to Hinduism. He further said the majority of these girls belong to high-profile families.

Sajjad Nomani blamed mobile phones and education

He blamed access to school and college education along with mobile phones. He said Muslim girls are using the freedom to make friends in the other community, and their parents are unaware of what they are doing. He further added that the parents are not teaching their girls about Islam or telling about what is happening around them.

Sajjad Nomani claimed well-planned conspiracy

He said it is being done under a well-planned conspiracy to lure Muslim women towards Hinduism. He said, “From the other side, there is a conspiracy to lure as many Muslim women as possible, ruin their religion and throw them as used lemon peel. This is being done with proper planning. They find contact numbers of these girls to lure them into friendship.”

“I came to know from my source that there is a group that gives training to the boys to learn how Muslims talk to each other. They tell them to greet with “Salaam Walekum” and ask “kaise mizaz hain”. They are also trained to use “Khairiyat hai”, “Inshaallah”, “Mashallah”, “Rehmudillah”, “Subhanallah” and other words. They speak softly to our daughters to lure them, and we are doing nothing about it,” he added.

He further alleged that Muslims in the past were aware of their surroundings, but nowadays, no one cares about other Muslims. He said, “They used to be aware of their surroundings, and they were worried about Islam. When Khilafat ended in Turkey, Tehreek-e-Khilafat flourished in our country. Do you know what is happening around you? Only doing Namaaz is not enough.”

Allegations of reverse ‘love-jihad’

Interestingly, while Nomani alleged Hindu men are luring Muslim girls, there are next-to-none such cases that have come to light. The majority of the cases of Love Jihad that have come to light in recent years involved a Muslim man and a Hindu woman. Notably, Love Jihad has also spread rapidly among Christian women, and Christian leaders have raised the concern multiple times in Kerala.

The planned conspiracy that Nomani claimed against Muslims is, in reality, done by Muslim leaders against Hindus. Last year, a racket was busted in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where several Hindu girls were allegedly lured into an affair by Muslim men. All of them had hidden their identity and projected themselves as Hindu men to lure the women. Reports suggest that there are groups that allegedly pay Muslim men to marry as many as Hindu women and convert them to Islam.

Sajjad Nomani had supported Taliban

In August, reports came out that Nomani had openly praised the Taliban’s take over in Afghanistan. He allegedly had said, “this Hindi Muslim salutes you”. After the backlash, AIMPLB issued a statement saying the board did not praise the Taliban and a member’s statement was wrongly portrayed as viewpoint of the board.

It said, “All India Muslim Personal Law Board has neither expressed any view nor given any statement on Taliban and recent political situation of Afghanistan. Opinion of some Board members has been portrayed as board’s stand by few media channels and wrong thing is being attributed to the board. These practices are against the spirit of journalism.”