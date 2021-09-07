Tuesday, September 7, 2021
HomeNews ReportsUP Model: No fresh Covid cases reported from 64 districts, over 8 crore doses...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

UP Model: No fresh Covid cases reported from 64 districts, over 8 crore doses of vaccine administered

CM Yogi Aditynath took to Twitter to congratulate the citizens and encouraged them to keep the "Teeka Jeet Ka" campaign going. "More than 8 crore 36 thousand doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in UP," announced the CM in his Tweet.

OpIndia Staff
CM Yogi Adityanath encourages UP residents to keep the
UP Model: No Covid cases in 64 districts, over 8 crore vaccine doses administered
203

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a Covid-19 review meeting on Monday announced that no fresh cases of the Chinese virus have surfaced in 64 districts of the state. As many as 28 districts have been corona-free, while 11 districts reported fresh cases in single-digit. 

Advising the citizens to remain cautious, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The state has only 227 active Covid cases. In the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate was 0.01% and the overall recovery rate in the state is 98.7%.”

The state indeed recorded just 12 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and reported 15 recoveries. 

Vaccine administration records

The CM in the meeting had further informed that as many as 7.75 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in the state. However, the fresh data suggests that the state on Monday crossed the 8 crore mark in vaccine jabs. More than 6.5 crore people have received their first dose of the vaccine while over a crore in the state of Uttar Pradesh are now fully vaccinated. 

CM Aditynath took to Twitter to congratulate the citizens and encouraged them to keep the “Teeka Jeet Ka” campaign going. “More than 8 crore 36 thousand doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in UP,” announced the CM in his Tweet.

On Monday, Lucknow became the first district in the state to inoculate over 1 lakh people in a single day, since the beginning of the vaccination drive. M.K. Singh, an in-charge of one vaccination centre in Lucknow said, “By 9 PM 1,03,143 doses had been administered in Lucknow. No other district has achieved this figure in a single day.”

An official statement on the virus containment by the state government read, “Through (the) implementation of measures such as the intensive ‘Trace, Test & Treat’, prevention through vaccination and partial corona curfews to decimate the pandemic, as many as 29 districts in UP have been able to bring down the fresh and active covid-19 cases to zero.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
574,261FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com