The Uttar Pradesh government has taken over the possession of most of the land where Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s Jauhar University has been built. As per reports, the Rampur revenue officials arrived at the University on Thursday and formally took possession of the entire land. Azam Khan’s Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which had claimed the ownership of the land has been evicted.

As per reports, the Trust owns and manages the University. The Trust is headed by Azam Khan himself, while his wife, Rampur MLA Tanzeen Fatima is the secretary.

Rampur district administration took back more than 70 hectares of land from Jauhar University yesterday



“The high court had rejected an appeal against the eviction process. Today, we have come here to take possession,” said Tehsildar (Sadar) Pramod Kumar pic.twitter.com/wMEXNLTtd2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 10, 2021

Tehsildar Pramod Kumar had arrived on the afternoon of Thursday at the University to complete the proceedings. As per a report in Jagran, when the Tehsildar arrived at the University, the VC Sultan Muhammad Khan refused to sign the documents of handover of control stating that he is just an employee of the Trust. The Tehsildar then initiated the proceedings of removal of encroachment in the presence of local witnesses. Over 173 acres of land was taken under the control of the district administration.

On September 6, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Azam Khan’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust against the state government’s proceedings to take over the land where the University stands.

The Rampur district administration had ordered the taking over of the land in January itself. However, the Trust had approached the High Court against the district administration’s decision.

Jauhar University had violated rules, encorached land, and built a mosque on premises

As per reports, the Jauhar University Trust had obtained over 265 acres of land through various means. The state government in 2005 had permitted the minority organisation to obtain more than its initial 12.5 acres, following which, MP Azam Khan had reportedly forcibly taken away lands of local SC/ST farmers, making them sign bonds under threat. Several aggrieved farmers had filed FIRs against the MP. After the government’s action, only the initial 12.5 acres are left in the Jauhar Trust’s control.

The High Court observed that Azam Khan’s Trust had violated many conditions while occupying the land and constructing the University. The Trust had obtained govt’s permission to acquire land claiming that it is a charitable organisation that will teach poor students free of cost. In violation of the state’s condition, a mosque was constructed on the land. Additionally, land belonging to tenure holders and Gram Sabha was encroached upon, violating the laid down conditions. Additionally, the Trust had failed to submit annual reports at the office of the district administration.

Following the encroachment removal, the Trust is now left with only 12.5 acres of land. As per reports, the UP government might soon take control of the University too as under govt rules a University needs 50 acres of land to retain its status.

Azam Khan had terrorised people, stolen properties and occupied lands under SP rule

Tainted MP Azam Khan had wielded brute power during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government in the state. He used to move around with a retinue of over 100 policemen and senior officers were found serving his household, doing menial jobs. An old Muslim institution in UP had alleged that the Azam Khan had stolen hundreds of valuable manuscripts and books from the library. Khan, using his power and hold, had even stolen lands, goats, and cattle from local farmers.

After CM Yogi Adityanath assumed office, his administration decided to bring an end to the reign of terror imposed by Azam Khan and his goons. Dozens of FIRs were registered and his illegal encroachments were demolished. The MP is now in jail.