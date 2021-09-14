Tuesday, September 14, 2021
USA: ‘Mask-less’ Alexandra Ocasio Cortez shows up at MET Gala wearing ‘Tax the Rich’ dress, gets slammed for hypocrisy

OpIndia Staff
AOC shows up at MET Gala event wearing 'Tax the Rich' dress, gets slammed
AOC in 'tax the rich dress'
22

On Monday (September 13), Democrat and House representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez courted controversy after she turned up the iconic Met Gala event in a white dress, with the words ‘TAX THE RICH’ written on it. The 31-year-old Democrat leader was one of the few politicians to participate in the lavish event, meant for the high fliers of Hollywood and the fashion industry, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Citing the Associated Press, Fox News reported a ticket to the event costs upwards of $30000. Although it remained unknown whether Cortez purchased the ticket for the event, she was nevertheless seen using the event to propagate her political beliefs. The attendees were expected to wear masks at the event. However, Cortez was seen flouting social distancing guidelines and masking mandates at Met Gala.

While speaking at the event, she emphasised how significant her representation was for a ‘working-class woman of colour’ at the Met gala. She said, “And we said, we can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions, and while the Met is known for its spectacle, we should have a conversation about it.” In the run-up to the 2020 Presidential elections, she had supported the election campaign of Bernie Sanders and had vowed to increase the tax on the rich.

AOC slammmed for patronising remarks while walking with the city’s elites

When Joe Biden became the President, AOC had supported the 3.5 trillion reconciliation package. As such, it appeared ironic that Cortez attended a lavish event, filled with elites, to advocate for her political campaign. The Democrat leader’s white dress was designed by activist Aurora James. Netizens were quick to point her hypocrisy as she spent time with the city’s elites. Journalist Benny Johnson broke down the cost of attending the event, which includes designer dress ($1000), full table ($275000), single ticket price ($30000). He wrote, “AOC thinking she owned anyone here but herself.”

Columnist Marina Medvin remarked, “Tax the rich, says AOC’s dress … at the Met Gala … where tickets cost $30,000. But AOC doesn’t mean them; she means you. You’re rich. Because you work. Tax you. That’s the reality. The Met Gala guys get tax breaks. You don’t.”

“One of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen. While constituents she failed are being evicted or wondering how they’re gonna eat tonight, AOC out here living large at the MetGala. Wearing a dress that says TaxTheRich but will do nothing to make it a reality. Fraud Squad” wrote one Twitter user.

Newsmax host Sean Spicer pointed out that it was meaningless to spend huge prices on tickets and dress only to make a cool and woke statement at a star-studded event that is symbolic of the affluent super-elite in the USA.

Twitter user Fiorella Isabel commented, “Instead of using her platform to draw attention to evictions, homelessness & the current economic & health crisis, AOC wears a “Tax the rich” $12K dress to the #MetGala that costs $30K to attend, showing just how much she cares about the working class. What a disgusting fraud.”

Donald Trump Junior labelled Alexandria Ocasio Cortez as a big fraud. “What is a bigger fraud? The ‘tax the rich’ dress while she’s hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country?” he inquired.

Besides AOC, the event saw several Hollywood stars in fancy designer dresses. While Kendall Jenner wore a see-through gown that was embellished with rhinestones, rapper Lil Nas X pulled off a Lady gaga with 3 different outfits for the event. Kim Kadrasishan was spotted in a black-out hoodie made by Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasali.

