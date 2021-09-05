A video is being shared on WhatsApp in which a group of men from a particular community are dragging a man inside the mosque. Later in the video, a man was seen getting brutally beheaded. People are sharing the video on social media platforms with the claim that both parts of the video are from the same incident, and the man who was dragged earlier was beheaded later.

घटना के सम्बन्ध में थाना भोपा पुलिस द्वारा 5 नामजद व 10-15 अज्ञात अभियुक्तों के विरुद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा चुका है, अभियुक्तों की गिरफ़्तारी के प्रयास व वैधानिक कार्यवाही जारी है I — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) May 4, 2021

The first part of the video has Sudarshan TV logo, and it was shared by the official Handle of Sudarshan TV Muzaffarnagar’s Twitter handle. In the tweet, it was written, “Bengal violence is being replicated in Muzaffarnagar. Peaceful men dragged Hindu lineman inside the mosque with the intention to kill him.” The incident took place in the Sikri region in the Muzaffarnagar district.

First part of the video shows incident that took place in Muzaffarnagar in May 2021

Reports suggest that three linemen were asked by two brothers identified as Salman and Ayyaz to change cable, but they refused to do without permission from JE. The two brothers got angry and called their friends. Two of the linemen were able to escape, but one lineman, identified as Anuj, was beaten up by a group of men, several of them in skullcaps.

Later, Muzaffarnagar Police took cognizance of the incident and replied to the tweet that a case was registered by the Bhopa Police against five men and a few unknowns under relevant sections. The accused were later arrested.

The second part is from Venezuela

The second part of the video is, however, not related to the Muzaffarnagar incident, and it is not even from India. As per smhoaxslayer, the video is from 2018, and the incident took place in Venezuela. The incident was reported by DailyMail in February 2018. In the video, the ears of a 13-year-old were sliced before execution by the Venezuelan cartel. The man who killed him was heard talking about a house and money before killing him. Several blows to his neck with a machete resulted in a pool of blood flowing out of the injuries.

A man was seen getting beheaded in second part of the video. Original video from Venezuela and not India.

Therefore, though there was an incident that happened in Muzaffarnagar where a Hindu lineman was dragged by a group of men inside the mosque while beating him, the lineman was not beheaded, as shown in the rest of the video. The claims are fake.