In Kerala, two women have allegedly set a mother dog and her litter of month old seven puppies on fire. The gruesome incident, which was caught on camera, took place in Manjali a small village under Alangad police limits in Ernakulam district, Kerala on Saturday, September 4.

The accused women allegedly set the dogs ablaze at a private plot in Manjali, using a flambeau. The video of the act has now gone viral on social media.

According to TOI, the mother dog and five puppies escaped with minor burn injuries, while the other two puppies succumbed to the fire. However, local news agencies have reported that all seven puppies died as a result of burn injuries. The mother dog, however, had a narrow escape as it managed to run away from the flames, reported Mathrubhumi.

A woman who noticed the injured dog informed Daya, an animal protection group. They took the mother dog to a veterinary hospital, where it is undergoing treatment.

The brutal incident came to the fore after the video of the act went viral on social media. Meanwhile, Alangad police in Kerala registered a case, under non-bailable sections, against the two accused Mary and Lakshmi, of Chana at Diamond Mukku.