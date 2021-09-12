Watch: PM Modi interacts with para athletes who returned from Tokyo Paralympics

Prime Minister Modi recently met with the para athletes who made India proud at the Tokyo Paralympics.

PM Modi on Sunday released a short film on the interaction he had with the para athletes.

This was India’s best ever performance at the Paralympics. Indian para athletes won 19 medals – five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. Prior to this, India had won 12 medals (4 medals of each metal) in all previous Paralympics appearances combined. Tokyo Paralympians thanked PM Modi for the support provided by the Modi government to help them perform well.