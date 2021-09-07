Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Watch: Taliban fires gunshots as Afghans chant ‘Azadi’, ‘Death to Pakistan’, ‘support Panjshir’ in Kabul, journalists arrested

Slogans in support of Panjshir, which Taliban claimed they had taken control of on Monday, were also heard. A lot of women are seen participating in the protests.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: TOLO News
The Taliban fired shots in the air in response to massive protests against Pakistan in Kabul. The protesters chanted ‘Death to Pakistan’ and ‘Freedom’ as they marched through the streets. The Jihadis group’s close ties with Pakistan have come under the scanner, with Afghans rising against the new regime for their collaboration.

Visuals from the protests show a significant crowd chanting slogans against Pakistan.

Chants of ‘Azadi’ (freedom) filled the air as well. Meanwhile, chief of Pakistan’s ISI is on a visit to Afghanistan and there are reports that the former will help the Taliban reorganize the military.

The Taliban responded to the protests with gunshots in the air, in an effort to intimidate the protesters

The protesters reached the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, where they raised ‘Death to Pakistan’ slogans.

There are huge crowds that can be observed in the visuals that have emerged.

Slogans in support of Panjshir, which Taliban claimed they had taken control of on Monday, were also heard. A lot of women are seen participating in the protests.

There are reports that journalists and cameraman covering the protests have been arrested by the Taliban regime.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has said, “Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another.” It is not clear as of this moment the impact the protests will have on the Taliban rule in the country.

