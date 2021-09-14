‘TMC trying to kill me’: Another bomb explodes outside BJP MP Arjun Singh’s residence in West Bengal

On September 14, a bomb reportedly exploded outside the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arjun Singh in West Bengal. The BJP MP has alleged that Trinamool Congress is trying to kill him. Notably, a few days ago, two bombs were hurled at his residence in Barrackpore. West Bengal Police said in a statement that the incident took place at around 9:10 AM on a vacant patch of land around 200 meters away from Singh’s residence. The Police has initiated a probe into the matter.

Arjun Singh shared CCTV footage of the incident and said, “The bombs were hurled in front of my house on September 8 and behind the house this morning. Criminals have no fear because they have the protection of TMC and West Bengal Police. The criminals are roaming around openly, the Police have become the ‘Daldas’ of the Trinamool. I was never afraid of such attacks, and I will not be afraid.”

In an earlier tweet on September 8, he said, “This morning, bombs were hurled at my home. Honourable Home Amit Shah ji enquired over phone. I thank him. I don’t expect impartial probe by West Bengal Police, demand for NIA probe. I had informed Jagdeep Dhankhar ji about conspiracy by an officer to kill me on instructions of WB govt.”

NIA took over September 8 case on Monday

On Monday, National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the September 8 incident in which two bombs were hurled at his house, and the gate of the residence was partially damaged. Singh has claimed that TMC is trying to kill him, his family and acquaintances. He said, “This is nothing but a planned attack. The TMC is behind this… they are trying to kill my people and me. It’s goondaraaj (lawlessness) in Bengal.”

Arjun Singh told ANI, “NIA should investigate where such explosives are being sourced from. I have filed an FIR.” An NIA official was quoted by PTI saying, “We are investigating the matter. Our officers are there.” Pawan Singh, son of Arjun Singh and MLA from Bhatpara, alleged that his father was being targeted by the ruling party. He said, “The Police should take action and identify the culprits. But day after day, they are not doing anything. People are also watching this. Such things happen day by day, then the Police will exist only in name. No role of them will be there in the society.”

TMC refuted the claims

Sujhendu Sekhar Ray, MP TMC, said he should go to NIA as NIA is now looking into the matter. “Let him go to NIA and tell them whatever he wants to say,” he said. Partha Bhowmick, North 24 Parganas president, TMC, the area where Singh’s home is located, refuted the accusations and alleged that the blame should go to Singh himself and not anyone else.

The September 8 incident

On September 8, three bombs were hurled at Singh’s residence when he was away, but his family was at home. During the initial investigation, the WB Police found that one of the bombs was hurled at the gate of Singh’s house, and the second was hurled at the Central force barrack located on the other side of the resident.

A senior police officer of the Barrackpore police commissionerate had said about the incident that though no one was injured in the attack, the gate and barrack were damaged. “We are looking into the CCTV footage to identify the criminals. The security of the MPA has also been tightened,” he added.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of West Bengal, condemned the attack and urged the Police to solve the case at the earliest. He had said, “Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions this morning outside the residence of Member Parliament @ArjunSinghWB is worrisome on law and order.”