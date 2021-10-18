West Bengal has long been marred by political violence. On October 17, Sunday, a youth BJP leader named Mithun Ghosh from Itahar in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, was killed outside his home in the Rajgram village. Ghosh was shot outside his house by two motorbike-borne assassins. BJP has alleged TMC goons to be behind the attack.

Condemning the killing of the BJP youth worker in West Bengal, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the party would not forget the killing of Mithun Ghosh. He tweeted: “BJYM VP Uttar Dinajpur dist. Mithun Ghosh has been shot dead by assailants at Itahar. This is TMC’s handiwork written all over it. The bloodthirsty antisocial hound dogs who executed their master’s orders would be taken to task when the tide turns.”

According to reports, at around 11 pm on Sunday, Ghosh was standing in front of his house in Rajgram village when the incident took place. Two bike-borne assailants shot him dead in cold blood. Ghosh was rushed in a very critical condition to the Raiganj medical college and hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The doctors revealed that several bullets were fired in his stomach.

Ajit Ghosh, the brother of the deceased has reportedly named Sukumar Ghosh and Santosh Mahato as his brother’s killers. He had told the police that Mithun Ghosh had given him the names on the way to the hospital.

BJP state committee member Pradeep Sarkar, who rushed to the hospital on receiving the news said that TMC-backed goon Qasim Ali shot the BJP youth member. He also revealed that Ghosh was attacked once before also.

Though WB police said that a case has been registered and investigation is underway, no arrest has been made so far in the case.

It may be recalled how the TMC goons have unabatedly unleashed political violence in the state, which increased manifolds after the results of the state’s Vidhan Sabha was declared. Besides brutal killings of BJP karyakartas TMC goons have allegedly burnt down BJP party offices to ashes at various locations. The brutal attacks have compelled many BJP families to leave the state. The BJP has alleged that the number of party workers killed since the announcement of poll results on May 2 is over two dozen.