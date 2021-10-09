On Saturday (October 9), accused Ashish Mishra appeared before the UP Police Crime Branch over his alleged involvement in the violence that took place at Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. Ashish Mishra is the son of BJP leader and Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra Teni. He was summoned by the police in connection to the attack on BJP workers by the frenzied mob of farmer protestors.

#WATCH Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra arrives at Crime Branch office, Lakhimpur



He was summoned by UP Police in connection with Lakhimpur violence. pic.twitter.com/g6wMpHYOKr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2021

Congress-friendly journalists peddle conspiracy theories about the whereabouts of Ashish Mishra

Although Ashish Mishra has been co-operating with the law enforcement authorities, Congress-friendly journalists, media persons and influencers took to Twitter to cast aspersions about his whereabouts. In a coordinated fashion, they cited unknown sources to claim that Mishra had fled to the neighbouring country of Nepal to evade investigation and arrest.

Journalist ‘Rana Ayyub’ alleged, “Picture this. The son of the junior minister of Home Affairs in India is allegedly absconding for murder and could possibly have escaped to Nepal.” While taking potshots at the Hindu community, she shared a picture with the caption, ‘Yeh kya ho raha hai Duryodhan??? (What is happening, Duryodhan? )’

Journalist-cum-Congress loyalist Nikhil Wagle also cast aspersions about the whereabouts of Mishra. “Minister’ son didn’t honour police summons. If he has fled to Nepal, Modi-Shah Adityanath should be held responsible,” he went about his rant on Friday.

‘Journalist’ Ajit Anjum referred to Ashish Mishra as ‘Lakhimpur villain’ and alleged that he ran away to Nepal. “Modi hai toh Mumkin hai (Everything is possible under the Modi era),” he wrote.

‘Janta Ka Reporter’ founder and supposed journalist, Rifat Jawaid, called Ashish Mishra ‘farmers’ killer’ and went on to claim that he had fled to Nepal. While ensuring that he sympathizes with his co-religionists, Jawaid wrote, “Farmers’ killer Ashish Mishra reportedly fled to Nepal, but #AryanKhan continues to remain in custody. This is the story of India for you! Meanwhile, Supreme Court waits for a response from the UP government. This is the story of India’s justice system for you.”

The official social media handle of Congress Sevadal (Manipur) tweeted, “Ashish Mishra s/o Union Minister Ajay Mishra has been reportedly seen in Nepal and the BJP Govt has helped him in every way by making Monu be #RunMonuRun.”

Youth Congress leader Srivatsa attempted to draw a false equivalence between Siddique Kappan and Ashish Mishra. He claimed, “SIDDIQUE KAPPAN is in jail for the last one yr for doing his journalistic duty & trying to go to Hathras to report a gang-rape & murder. ASHISH MISHRA is free, protected by his father & relaxing in Nepal after getting caught on camera murdering Farmers with his car.”

West Bengal Trinamool Congress Committee Secretary, Becharam Manna, asserted that Ashish Mishra had skipped summons by Special Investigation Team (SIT) and had fled to Nepal. He went on to demand the ‘extradition’ of Mishra from the neighbouring country. “If he was not guilty why did he have to run? Requesting Narendra Modi to seek extradition of the accused. #TMCWithFarmers”

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On October 3, a ‘farmer’ mob attacked a BJP convoy with stones and sticks. The windshield of one of the cars broke and the driver seemingly lost control, thereby running over the crowd. Two protestors are believed to have lost their lives. Subsequently, the mob took to violence and beat up the men from the convoy and killed BJP workers. A total of 8 people, including a journalist, had lost his life.