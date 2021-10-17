An unexpected visitor knocked the door of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had travelled on foot for 22 days to meet him in Delhi. This unexpected visitor was 63 years old Chhotelal Ahirwar who travelled 750 km from his village Pipariya in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister spared time for Chhotelal Ahirwar, a labourer by profession and devoted BJP worker. He told the Prime Minister about the issues of Scheduled Caste community and joblessness and he submitted a memorandum to him.

When the PM asked him why he took the trouble to visit Delhi on foot in order to meet him, Chhotelal Ahirwar said that he probably would not have met him (PM) had he not come on foot. The Prime Minister laughed and hugged him on his witty reply. He told the Prime Minister that on way to Delhi he was confronted by robbers. But robbers were left disappointed since he didn’t have any valuables.

He requested the Prime Minister for industrial development in his locality that he said will create job opportunities. He said that unemployment is a big problem in the Deori area where he lives and if a factory is set-up here it will be a great help. He mentioned the need of the factory in his memorandum. While Narendra Modi assured him, he also told Chhotelal Ahirwar about various schemes being run for the poor.

When Chhotelal Ahirwar arrived in Delhi, he couldn’t meet the Prime Minister as he did not have any appointment. However, when Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel came to know about him, the minister sent his car and called Chhotelal Ahirwar at his residence and made arrangements for his food and lodging. The minister then requested the Prime Minister to meet him which Narendra Modi happily agreed. He had to wait two days to meet the Prime Minister.